TIMELINE: When and where to expect snow in northeastern Oklahoma this weekend

Saturday, April 5th 2025, 11:29 pm
Saturday 6 p.m. to Sunday 3 a.m.: Rain continues through the night, gradually increasing and leveling off by 4 a.m.
Sunday 4 a.m.: Snow begins to mix in, but with warm ground temperatures, accumulation is unlikely. A light dusting of up to 1 inch possible, but it won't stick.
Sunday 12 p.m.: Precipitation clears up early, with skies gradually clearing as the morning progresses.
Download the News On 6 Weather App
February 20th, 2025
February 17th, 2025
April 6th, 2025
April 6th, 2025
April 6th, 2025