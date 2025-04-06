TIMELINE: When and where to expect snow in northeastern Oklahoma this weekend

Find out when and where snow will fall in the Tulsa area.

By: News On 6

-

Saturday 6 p.m. to Sunday 3 a.m.: Rain continues through the night, gradually increasing and leveling off by 4 a.m.

Sunday 4 a.m.: Snow begins to mix in, but with warm ground temperatures, accumulation is unlikely. A light dusting of up to 1 inch possible, but it won't stick.

Sunday 12 p.m.: Precipitation clears up early, with skies gradually clearing as the morning progresses.

Download the News On 6 Weather App

Tulsa Traffic Map

WATCH LIVE: Osage Skycam Network