Tulsa Farmers' Market kicks off high growing season despite rain

By: Eden Jones

Even with the rain, the Tulsa Farmers' Market kicked off again for springtime.

Rain or Shine

Despite a heavy downpour, the Tulsa Farmers’ Market opened to celebrate the start of high growing season.

The Tulsa Farmers’ Market is open all year, but Saturday is the kickoff. Customers can shop locally grown seasonal produce, fresh flowers, freshly baked bread and more.

"The vendors' products are available, their vegetables, they keep growing despite the weather and our folks still need to make that income regardless of the weather,” said director Kris Rosson.

Setting the Tone

Rosson hopes the opening day sets the market up for a successful season. She says the farmers’ market is a great way to support local farmers and small businesses and also connect with the community.

“We have dedicated shoppers that support us, those that really understand local and they wanna support these producers and their livelihoods,” she said.

Next Market

The next Tulsa Farmers' Market is Saturday, April 12th and promises even more vendors and activities.

The Tulsa Farmer's Market is open every Saturday morning from 7 p.m. to11 p.m. in the Kendall Whittier neighborhood at Admiral and Lewis.