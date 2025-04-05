SH-66 bridge replacement near Catoosa begins Monday

The State Highway 66 bridge replacement project over Bird Creek near Catoosa and the Verdigris River begins Monday, April 7, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

By: Destini Pittman

ODOT says the project will replace the northbound SH-66 steel truss bridge over the Verdigris River in Rogers County with a modern structure similar to the adjacent southbound bridge.

Starting Monday, crews will remove the center barrier wall and shift traffic to one lane in each direction on the southbound bridge. This traffic pattern will remain in place for the duration of the project, which is expected to be complete in early 2026, weather permitting.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the more than $7 million contract to OBC Inc. of Edmond in December 2024.