Houston stuns Duke, advances to championship with 70-67 comeback win.

Houston Cougars conquer Duke's title hopes with a 70-67 victory at the Final Four. Game highlights and key moments

Saturday, April 5th 2025, 10:35 pm

By: CBS Sports


SAN ANTONIO, TX -

No. 1 seed Houston is advancing to Monday's national title game against Florida after recording a stunning 70-67 comeback win over No. 1 seed Duke. Houston forward J'Wan Roberts knocked down two free throws with 19 seconds left to help his team take a one-point lead, and LJ Cryer hit two more free throws to seal the win.


Houston ended the game on a 9-0 run in the last 33 seconds.  

Houston trailed by 14 points with 8:17 remaining before completing the improbable comeback win. Cryer scored a team-high 26 points, and Emanuel Sharp added 16 in the victory. Houston will play for the program's first national title against the Gators.


Duke star Cooper Flagg scored a team-high 27 points, while fellow star Kon Knueppel added 16 in the loss.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 5th, 2025

March 30th, 2025

March 15th, 2025

March 6th, 2025

Top Headlines

April 8th, 2025

April 8th, 2025

April 8th, 2025

April 8th, 2025