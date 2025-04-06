Houston stuns Duke, advances to championship with 70-67 comeback win.

Houston Cougars conquer Duke's title hopes with a 70-67 victory at the Final Four. Game highlights and key moments

By: CBS Sports

No. 1 seed Houston is advancing to Monday's national title game against Florida after recording a stunning 70-67 comeback win over No. 1 seed Duke. Houston forward J'Wan Roberts knocked down two free throws with 19 seconds left to help his team take a one-point lead, and LJ Cryer hit two more free throws to seal the win.





Houston ended the game on a 9-0 run in the last 33 seconds.

Houston trailed by 14 points with 8:17 remaining before completing the improbable comeback win. Cryer scored a team-high 26 points, and Emanuel Sharp added 16 in the victory. Houston will play for the program's first national title against the Gators.





Duke star Cooper Flagg scored a team-high 27 points, while fellow star Kon Knueppel added 16 in the loss.



