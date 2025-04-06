Honor, Steak and Poker Night honors Tulsa's fallen heroes

Honor the Line Foundation dedicates its fourth annual poker night to Tulsa Fire Department heroes. Learn about the event and its heartwarming community support.

By: Ethan Wright

-

The Honor The Line Foundation hosted its fourth annual "Honor, Steak and Poker Night” Friday evening at the Broken Arrow Elks Lodge.

This year’s event, dedicated to Captain Josh Rutledge and Firefighter Harrison Mosby from the Tulsa Fire Department.

The fundraiser began in 2021 with what co-founder Adam Bivens described as a pipe dream.

“I’m not going to lie, it came together in a 30-minute conversation with my best friend,” Bivens said.

Mallory Mosby and Heidi Rutledge, who attended the event, said that while this is a difficult time for their families, the support means the world to them.

“The feeling is unreal,” Mallory said. “I don’t know many communities that would do what Tulsa’s done for us.”

The two plan to use the money raised tonight to attend the International Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Colorado Springs in September.

More information about the Honor The Line Foundation and their events can be found here.