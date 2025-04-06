Lakers at Thunder preview: Last meeting, where to watch, odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder looks to bounce back after a loss to Houston. A 65th win would break the single-season franchise record for wins set by the 1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

Updates:

Thunder v. Lakers: Key takeaways from pregame conference with Coach Daigneault

Thunder v. Lakers: Key takeaways from pregame conference with JJ Reddick





A 65th win today would break the single-season franchise record for wins set by the 1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics (64). Seven teams in NBA history have recorded 67-win seasons, while four teams have each reached 66 and 65 wins, respectively. The Thunder fell to the Rockets 125-111, despite a team-high 33 points from Jalen Williams.





OKC is on the hunt for the number one overall seed in the NBA Playoffs, so you could argue there is still work to be done. The Thunder have a 2-game lead over Cleveland in the race for homecourt throughout the playoffs and have games remaining against Phoenix, New Orleans, and Utah in the final five games. Meanwhile, the Lakers cruised to a 124-108 win over the Pelicans, led by Luka Doncic’s 35 points, six rebounds, and six assists.





Lakers are currently the third seed in the Western Conference by .5 game in the fight for playoff seeding. Three through eight are separated by 2 games.









MORE THUNDER COVERAGE ⚡

🏀Thunder’s frontcourt upgrade: Hartenstein & Holmgren make OKC even more dangerous





Full Injury Report:

Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain

Ducas, Alex Out Injury/Illness - Right Quad; Strain

Mitchell, Ajay Out Injury/Illness - Right Great Toe; Surgery

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Williams, Jaylin Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain

---

Los Angeles Lakers

James, LeBron Probable Injury/Illness - Left Groin; Strain

---

Last Matchup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 36 points—15 of them in the fourth quarter—as the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Los Angeles Lakers for a 101-93 win on Nov 29 in a NBA Cup matchup.





It marked Gilgeous-Alexander’s fifth 30-point game in his last six outings. Jalen Williams chipped in 19 points, helping the Thunder notch their fourth consecutive victory.





Dalton Knecht led the Lakers with 20 points, including five 3-pointers, while D’Angelo Russell added 17 off the bench. However, the loss eliminated Los Angeles from advancing to the NBA Cup quarterfinals, a year after they won the tournament’s debut.

Anthony Davis had 15 points and 12 rebounds. LeBron James finished with 12 points.





SGA 70





Looking Ahead

The Thunder will host the Lakers on Tuesday night at 7:00

Game Info

April 6, 2025, 2:30

Paycom Center, OKC

Watch: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 9-point favorites via FanDuel



