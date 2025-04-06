Construction on I-44/Highway 75 in Tulsa begins Monday, what drivers need to know

Sunday, April 6th 2025, 6:37 am
Major work begins Monday to redesign the I-44 and Highway 75 interchange nicknamed “Tulsa Stonehenge” because of the empty bridge piers around the site.
>>> The News On 6 Traffic map shows drive times, incidents & construction in Green Country.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the columns, known as “Tulsa Stonehenge,” were part of initial work started in 2022. This next phase includes widening Highway 75, replacing the 61st Street interchange, and adding new ramps.
FROM JUNE 2024: 'Tulsa's Stonehenge': Video of unfinished construction goes viral
Here's what drivers need to know:
"It’s approximately three years long, so over the next three years, we want people driving through that interchange to pay attention to what’s going on around you. There could be shifting lanes, there could be ramp closures or anything like that so we just want to make sure that everybody is paying attention and doing everything they can to make it home safe and help make Oklahoma safe,” said TJ Gerlach with ODOT.
ODOT says the $252 million project, partly funded by $95 million in federal grants, should wrap by summer 2028.
MORE INFO: Construction to resume on I-44/US-75 'traffic henge' interchange in Tulsa
April 8th, 2025
April 6th, 2025
April 8th, 2025
April 8th, 2025