Construction on I-44/Highway 75 in Tulsa begins Monday, what drivers need to know

Major work begins Monday to redesign the I-44 and Highway 75 interchange nicknamed “Tulsa Stonehenge” because of the empty bridge piers around the site.

By: Eden Jones

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the columns, known as “Tulsa Stonehenge,” were part of initial work started in 2022. This next phase includes widening Highway 75, replacing the 61st Street interchange, and adding new ramps.

Here's what drivers need to know:

The westbound I-44 ramp to northbound Highway 75 closes at 9 a.m. Monday. Drivers will need to detour to I-244 and loop back north. ODOT also plans nightly lane closures on Highway 75 between 41st and 61st Streets on weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 18. Starting Tuesday, April 8, Skelly Drive will be closed between Union and Olympia Avenues until early June.

"It’s approximately three years long, so over the next three years, we want people driving through that interchange to pay attention to what’s going on around you. There could be shifting lanes, there could be ramp closures or anything like that so we just want to make sure that everybody is paying attention and doing everything they can to make it home safe and help make Oklahoma safe,” said TJ Gerlach with ODOT.

ODOT says the $252 million project, partly funded by $95 million in federal grants, should wrap by summer 2028.

