"Hands Off" rallies sweep U.S. as tariffs spark backlash in Tulsa

By: Graham Dowers

Protesters gathered in cities across the U.S. and around the globe this weekend in response to President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs and broader economic policies. In Tulsa, demonstrators rallied in several locations, including Dream Keepers Park and near 71st and Memorial.

The coordinated demonstrations are part of the national “Hands Off” protests, a movement aimed at pushing back on what critics call exploitative economic decisions by the Trump administration. State Representative John Waldron joined protesters in Tulsa, voicing his support for public action.

“I think what we’re seeing is people rising up against a government run by billionaires that’s robbing the American people,” Waldron said.

President Trump recently enacted a 10% tariff on a wide range of international imports, which he calls the beginning of an “economic revolution.” Even higher reciprocal tariffs are expected to go into effect Wednesday. The administration says the goal is to rebalance trade relationships and strengthen American industry, but many fear the measures will backfire.

The financial markets have already begun to react. Last week saw significant stock drops, with investors bracing for further volatility. Protesters say the tariffs will hurt working-class Americans the most by raising prices on everything from gas and groceries to cars and construction materials.

In addition to demonstrations in Tulsa, major protests erupted in cities like New York, where hundreds flooded Midtown, and Seattle, where thousands marched through downtown streets. Solidarity rallies also took place overseas in Paris, London, and other European capitals—many of which are directly impacted by the new tariffs.

Among the countries affected by the trade moves is Israel. President Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this week to discuss the economic fallout and ongoing military operations in Gaza.

As the administration doubles down on its aggressive trade strategy, opposition from both domestic and international voices continues to grow louder.