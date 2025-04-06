Tulsa Zoo launches behind-the-scenes penguin encounters

Starting Easter weekend, visitors can join behind-the-scenes encounters with the penguin colony.

Sunday, April 6th 2025, 8:04 am

By: Graham Dowers


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Zoo is offering guests a brand-new way to connect with wildlife—up close and personal with African penguins. Starting Easter weekend, visitors can join behind-the-scenes encounters with the penguin colony every Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

The 30-minute experience is open to guests ages five and up, with those under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult. Only eight people are allowed per session, giving each group an intimate opportunity to learn about and interact with the zoo’s playful penguins.

Zoo staff say the penguins enjoy human interaction, making the encounter fun and engaging for all ages. To book your spot, visit Tulsa Zoo's official website.

MORE FROM THE TULSA ZOO:

  1. First look at a new dinosaur exhibit
  2. How the Tulsa Zoo helps Hank the Elephant lose weight
  3. Chicks hatched at Tulsa Zoo mark step forward for critically endangered African penguins
  4. Get to know the Tulsa Zoo's hedgehogs
  5. Tulsa Zoo chinchillas home for for the holidays in new exhibit
  6. How the Tulsa Zoo cares for plants from all over the world
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 6th, 2025

April 8th, 2025

April 6th, 2025

April 6th, 2025

Top Headlines

April 8th, 2025

April 8th, 2025

April 8th, 2025

April 8th, 2025