Tulsa Zoo launches behind-the-scenes penguin encounters

Starting Easter weekend, visitors can join behind-the-scenes encounters with the penguin colony.

By: Graham Dowers

-

The Tulsa Zoo is offering guests a brand-new way to connect with wildlife—up close and personal with African penguins. Starting Easter weekend, visitors can join behind-the-scenes encounters with the penguin colony every Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

The 30-minute experience is open to guests ages five and up, with those under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult. Only eight people are allowed per session, giving each group an intimate opportunity to learn about and interact with the zoo’s playful penguins.

Zoo staff say the penguins enjoy human interaction, making the encounter fun and engaging for all ages. To book your spot, visit Tulsa Zoo's official website.

MORE FROM THE TULSA ZOO: