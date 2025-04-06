Man injured in shooting at Tulsa apartment complex near East Admiral & S. 129th E. Avenue; Suspect search ongoing

Tulsa police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured at an apartment complex.

By: Graham Dowers

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were dispatched around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 6 near East Admiral Place and South 129th East Avenue following a report of a shooting. Dispatch advised that the caller reported a male had been shot in the side of the chest and was still standing when officers were en route. The caller, who was with the victim, told dispatch she heard gunshots approximately 20 minutes before making the call.

Upon arrival, officers located the male victim, who told police he had been involved in a shootout with an unidentified suspect or suspects near several parked vehicles in the complex parking lot. He stated the suspect or suspects fled the scene on foot and that he had lost his firearm during the incident.

EMSA transported the victim to a local hospital and at last check was expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

