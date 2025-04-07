Coweta man recovering after daughter says propane explosion destroys RV, asking for community support

The family of a Coweta man is asking for help after he was injured in a home explosion.

A Coweta man is in the hospital recovering after his daughter says a propane tank explosion destroyed the RV he was living in.

Karen Baker, Randy Baker’s daughter, says the past month has been a rollercoaster, with lots of trips back and forth from the hospital and trying to help him get back to normal.

RANDY’S STORY

Karen Baker says she would do anything for her father.

"He's very independent,” said Baker. “Loves going hunting, fishing, watching OU football, always out doing something. Whether it's tinkering on a car, never a dull moment."

EXPLOSION DESTROYS RV

She got the call in February that Randy’s RV had been destroyed in an explosion and he was taken to the hospital.

"He went outside,” said Baker. “They were fixing to eat dinner, and he said give me a minute, I'm going to go outside and do something, and when he did, that's when it happened. He was able to make it back to the house for help."

FIGURING OUT THE DETAILS

She says they don’t know what caused the propane tank to explode.

"He hasn't really been able to talk to us so he hasn't been able to tell us what exactly happened, we're not sure,” said Baker.

WARNING OTHERS

She says she never thought this would happen because her dad knew the ins and outs of using propane, and hopes this will remind others to be careful.

"I just want to make sure people are being very safe when they use propane,” said Baker. “Make sure you know what you're doing, store it in the correct place, don't store it in your house, don't store it in the garage. Make sure the temperature is good."

MOVING FORWARD

Baker’s goal now is to raise money to help her father get his life back together and get back to what he loves.

"I would like to hopefully raise him a little bit of money to help replace everything he lost,” said Baker. “His home, and his boat got quite a bit of repairs to do on that. That was his pride and joy, was his boat and fishing."

HELP THE BAKERS

The family setup a GoFundMe for Randy's recovery efforts.