Two in custody in connection to Haskell County homicide

By: Destini Pittman

Two people are in custody following a homicide in Stigler on Saturday night, according to the Haskell County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting just before 6 p.m. on April 5 near Cass Road outside Stigler. When they arrived, they found 56-year-old Tina Mitchell dead at the scene. She had suffered stab wounds and multiple apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.

During the investigation, authorities identified 49-year-old Billy Mitchell as the primary suspect. They said he fled the area on foot. A second suspect, 39-year-old Jack Swanda, was found at the scene with injuries and transported to a hospital.

Deputies and OSBI agents launched a search for Mitchell, who was later found hiding at a nearby property. He was arrested and booked into the Haskell County Jail. Swanda was also arrested and booked into jail following his release from the hospital.

The following morning, investigators searching the property discovered a second dead individual. That person has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

