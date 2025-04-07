Mayor Nichols, city leaders to host community conversations across Tulsa

Mayor Nichols and City leaders will host a series of Community Conversations across Tulsa from April 22 to May 19 to share updates and hear directly from residents.

By: Brian Smallwood

-

Mayor Monroe Nichols is launching a new Community Conversations series to connect directly with residents across Tulsa. The initiative is aimed at fostering transparency, increasing accessibility, and strengthening the connection between City Hall and Tulsa neighborhoods.

“Connecting with Tulsans is a priority for all of us at the City as we work to break down barriers and ensure that everyone feels like they have a voice at the table,” said Mayor Nichols. “These conversations bring the talk of the City directly to Tulsa’s neighborhoods.”

Community Conversations Schedule:

South Tulsa - Tuesday, April 22, Hardesty Regional Library, Frossard Auditorium, 8316 E. 93rd St., Tulsa, OK 74133

East Tulsa - Monday, April 28, Hannah Hall, 1801 S. Garnett Rd., Tulsa, OK 74128

West Tulsa - Monday, May 5, Tulsa Dream Center West Campus, 4122 W. 55th Pl., Tulsa, OK 74107

Midtown - Thursday, May 15, OU Tulsa, Founders Hall, 4502 E. 41st St., Tulsa, OK 74135

North Tulsa - Monday, May 19, Tulsa Educare at Hawthorne, 3420 N. Peoria Ave., Tulsa, OK 74106

Each meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include updates from Mayor Monroe Nichols, Tulsa city council members, and the city auditor.

Attendees will then have the chance to engage in one-on-one discussions with department heads, elected leaders, and other city officials at designated conversation stations.

Language translation assistance will be available. All events are free and open to the public.