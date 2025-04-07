New Electrical and Electronics Program at MidAmerica Industrial Park trains students for high-demand jobs

Discover the new Electrical and Electronics Technology Program—a workforce-ready initiative by MidAmerica Industrial Park, Northeast Tech, and OSU Institute of Technology, fueling Oklahoma's future industrial growth.

By: Jayden Brannon

A new program at MidAmerica Industrial Park is helping to train the next generation of skilled workers for careers in manufacturing, energy, and automation.

The program, which comes from a new partnership between MidAmerica Industrial Park, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, and Northeast Tech, allows students to gain hands-on experience and earn college credit.

What is the Electrical and Electronics Technology Program?

The program is a collaboration between MidAmerica Industrial Park, Northeast Tech, and OSU Institute of Technology.

It provides hands-on training for students in electrical and electronic technology, preparing them for careers in high-demand industries like manufacturing, energy, and automation.

What skills are students learning in the program?

Students are gaining experience in three main areas: industrial electrical systems, electric motor controls, and programmable logic control systems.

They learn to program, repair, and maintain these systems - skills that are necessary for many companies at MidAmerica Industrial Park.

How is the program beneficial for students?

In addition to receiving practical, on-the-job training, students will earn college credit and micro-credentials through the OSU Institute of Technology and the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

This allows them to gain both the technical skills and the educational qualifications needed for these high-demand jobs.

Does this program benefit employers and local companies?

Yes, it does. This program prepares graduates with the latest skills and industry technology, allowing them to be workforce-ready upon graduation.

According to Scott Fry, director of workforce development at MidAmerica Industrial Park, students who complete the program are not only career-ready but also trained in the specific technologies companies need today.

This ensures a smooth transition into the workplace and helps companies fill critical roles faster.

What is the expected job growth in Oklahoma for these industries?

There is strong job growth expected in these fields, with more than 1,100 new jobs anticipated across Oklahoma over the next five years.

This growth is driven by the aging workforce and the increasing reliance on automation. At MidAmerica, demand for skilled workers is projected to grow at one-and-a-half times the national average.

What's next for the program?

The partnering companies did a soft launch of the EET program over the last year with 8 students. With success and an overwhelming response, they are anticipating 20 students to enroll in the program in the fall of 2025, along with the official launch of the program.

To learn more about the program, visit the Northeast Tech website.