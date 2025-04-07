New Asian fusion restaurant 'Daigoro' to open along Tulsa River Walk

Daigoro, a new Asian fusion restaurant and bar from the owner of Lone Wolf, is set to open in the former Blue Rose Cafe location along Tulsa’s River Walk.

By: Brooke Cox

A new full-service Asian fusion restaurant and bar is preparing to open along Tulsa’s River Walk.

The River Parks Authority released a first look at Daigoro, which will move into the former Blue Rose Cafe location near 19th Street and Riverside Drive.

The restaurant comes from the owners of Lone Wolf Bahn Mi, Philip and Danielle Phillips.

An official opening date has not been announced.



