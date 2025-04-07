Mrs. Roper Romp to benefit homeless families in Tulsa

The Mrs. Roper Romp on April 25 at ONEOK Field will combine 1970s-themed fun with a fundraising effort to support Family Promise of Tulsa County’s mission to prevent and end family homelessness.

By: Brooke Cox

-

The Mrs. Roper Romp benefiting Family Promise of Tulsa County is set to take place on Friday, April 25, at ONEOK Field.

From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., attendees will come together for an evening filled with fun, food, and philanthropy aimed at raising awareness and funds for local families facing homelessness.

Image Provided By: Mrs. Roper Romp

A Themed Event with a Purpose

Inspired by the beloved character Mrs. Roper from Three’s Company, the Mrs. Roper Romp is designed to bring the spirit of community and compassion to life.

Participants are encouraged to don their best caftans and bold jewelry and bring their friends to "romp" in true 1970s style while helping families in need.

Image Provided By: Mrs. Roper Romp

The event will kick off at ONEOK Field before heading to Guthrie Green for a group photo. The evening continues with a lively romp back to the ballpark, where attendees will enjoy delicious bites, refreshing drinks, and interactive games.

A Cause Close to the Heart

Proceeds from the Mrs. Roper Romp will benefit the Family Promise of Tulsa County (FPTC), which works to prevent and end family homelessness.

Although the exact number of homeless families in the Tulsa area is difficult to determine, the organization’s efforts are vital, especially as nearly 3,000 children enrolled in Tulsa Public Schools are at risk of homelessness.

Family Promise of Tulsa County helps families regain stability through comprehensive services, including shelter, transportation, food, and case management.

Since its founding in 2018, FPTC has provided essential services to families, empowering them on their path to sustainable independence.

The nonprofit's apartment shelter program offers fully furnished apartments for families, giving them a safe space to regroup and work towards finding permanent housing.

Additional services include financial literacy programs, career development, and emergency assistance to prevent eviction.

About Family Promise of Tulsa County

Founded as a part of the national Family Promise network, Family Promise of Tulsa County provides critical services to families experiencing homelessness.

The organization offers shelter, case management, and essential resources to help families regain independence and stability.

Through its comprehensive programs, FPTC works to alleviate the challenges of homelessness and provide families with the tools they need to succeed.

Join the Fun

This year marks the first Mrs. Roper Romp benefiting FPTC, and it promises to be a night to remember. As participants revel in the nostalgia of the 1970s, they’ll be making a direct impact on the lives of families striving for a better future.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, April 25 Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Location: ONEOK Field, Tulsa Age: 21+

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FamilyPromiseTulsa.org/RoperRomp.

Image Provided By: Mrs. Roper Romp