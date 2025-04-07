NBA playoff picture: Standings, 5 West teams separated by half-game in final week

There is a lot of work left in the West with seeds to be determined as we head into the regular season's final week

By: CBS Sports

One week remains in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, and there is still a lot of playoff seeding to be determined, especially in the Western Conference.

The Thunder and Rockets have clinched playoff berths in the West, but the four other spots remain up for grabs, and there are five teams (the Nuggets, Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves and Grizzlies) separated by just a half-game as the final week begins.

Just about every team and fan is paying attention to the standings at this point, and we're going to be bringing you the most updated picture of where everything stands, every day, from now until the close of play on Sunday, April 13.

The Lakers have a slim lead for the West's No. 3 seed, and it's as tight as it can get behind them. The Nuggets are in fourth, and the Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves and Grizzlies all have identical 46-32 records as of Monday morning.

Things are less jumbled in the East as the Pistons became the fifth team to clinch a playoff berth. The Cavaliers are about to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East, and all six automatic playoff berths are accounted for. Four teams—the Magic, Hawks, Bulls and Heat—are also locked into playing in the East's Play-In Tournament next week.

Who's clinched?

The Thunder clinched the No. 1 seed in the West. The Rockets have clinched a playoff spot in the West. The Cavaliers, Celtics, Knicks, Pacers and Pistons have clinched playoff spots in the East. The Magic, Hawks, Bulls and Heat are locked into the East's Play-In Tournament.

NBA playoff picture

If the season ended today...

East first-round matchups

1. Cavaliers vs. 8. Magic/Hawks/Bulls/Heat

2. Celtics vs. 7. Magic/Hawks

3. Knicks vs. 6. Pistons

4. Pacers vs. 5. Bucks

West first-round matchups

1. Thunder vs. 8. Wolves/Grizzlies/Kings/Mavericks

2. Rockets vs. 7. Wolves/Grizzlies

3. Lakers vs. 6. Warriors

4. Nuggets vs. 5. Clippers

NBA standings

As a reminder, the top six teams in each conference automatically get spots in the 16-team playoff field. The final four playoff spots will be determined by the Play-In Tournament, which will feature Nos. 7-10 in each conference.

The seventh-place team hosts the eighth-place team to earn the No. 7 seed.

The loser of that game will face the winner of a game between the ninth- and 10th-place teams for the No. 8 seed.

