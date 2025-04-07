Oklahoma boosts roster with two transfer additions, Tae Davis from Notre Dame and Miami's Nijel Pack

Oklahoma Basketball has added experienced Notre Dame transfer Tae Davis, a high-scoring forward, as their first offseason transfer portal addition, while sophomore Dayton Forsythe will also return after showing scoring potential last season. Mohamed Wague, Jeff Nwankwo, Jadon Jones, and Kuol Atak area also returning.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Basketball has bolstered its roster with the addition of experienced transfer Tae Davis from Notre Dame. With 97 career games under his belt, Davis is set to bring valuable experience and scoring to Norman.

In his junior season at Notre Dame, the forward emerged as the second-leading scorer, averaging career-bests of 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.





Davis is efficient, shooting 47.6% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc last year. Prior to his two seasons with the Fighting Irish, Davis, an Indiana native, began his college career at Seton Hall. Davis is the first transfer portal addition for Oklahoma this offseason.

According to Griffin Media's Toby Rowland, Dayton Forsythe will be back with Oklahoma for his sophomore season next year. Notably, last season saw Forsythe score 23 of his career-high 25 points in the second half against Ole Miss.

Forsythe played in 31 of 34 games, averaging 4.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 12.1 minutes per contest. He recorded 13 steals and shot efficiently from the field (.450), three-point range (.447, 21-47), and the free-throw line (.909, 40-44, team-high). Notably, he made 32 of his last 33 free throws (.967). In the SEC Tournament, he averaged 5.5 points in 10.1 minutes against Georgia and No. 15 Kentucky. Over his final 14 games, he averaged 6.9 points, ranking sixth on the team during that stretch.





Update





OU Basketball on X posted that several more players are returning for next season with Dayton Forsythe. Mohamed Wague, Jeff Nwankwo, Jadon Jones, and Kuol Atak confirmed they would be returning to Norman for another season.









Second Transfer





The Sooners have picked up their second transfer of the day according to On3. Nijel Pack is set to transfer to Oklahoma after spending the last couple of seasons with Miami, including their 2022-23 Final Four team. He has applied for a sixth season of eligibility after only playing in 9 games last year with the Hurricanes. A career 40 percent three-point shooter, Pack has averaged over 14 points per-game across his time at Miami and Kansas State (2020-2022).