OSU men's basketball adds Green Bay's Anthony Roy, nation's leading scorer, from transfer portal

Steve Lutz, Oklahoma State's coach, welcomes Anthony Roy, one of college's top scorers.

By: OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz has announced the addition of one of college basketball’s most dynamic scorers: 6-foot-5 guard Anthony Roy.

Green Bay

Before joining OSU, Roy was the nation’s leading scorer at Green Bay early in the 2024-25 season, averaging 25.7 points per game across 11 appearances before a season-ending foot injury in December. He made 48 three-pointers at a 43.2% clip (4.4 per game), including standout performances such as 35 points (8-of-12 from deep) at Western Illinois, and 30-point outings against Ohio State, SIUE, Evansville, and IU Indianapolis.

Langston

A native of Oakland, California, Roy transfers to Stillwater after an impressive run at multiple programs, most recently leading Langston University to a national runner-up finish in the NAIA. He earned First Team All-American honors and was named Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Year after helping the Lions to a 35-2 record and a sweep of both the regular season and conference tournament titles.

Roy averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and shot 41.9% from beyond the arc at Langston, hitting 95 three-pointers and converting over 80% of his free throws (146-for-181). He shared the backcourt with Toru Dean, the older brother of current Cowboy guard Arturo Dean.

Lutz expressed excitement about Roy’s return to Oklahoma:

“Anthony is already familiar with Oklahoma from his time at Langston, and we’re excited to welcome him back. He’s a big, versatile guard who can play multiple positions. He was one of the nation’s best scorers last season before injuring his foot, and he will thrive in our system and style of play.”

Cowboy fans got a firsthand look at Roy in the 2024-25 season opener at Gallagher-Iba Arena, where he erupted for 27 points on 7-of-13 three-point shooting against Oklahoma State—one of his nine 20-point games.

Early Career

Roy’s college journey has been one of perseverance and steady development. He began his career at San Francisco in 2020-21 under current Florida head coach Todd Golden, then spent a year at Wenatchee Valley College in Washington before transferring to New Mexico State for the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 10.3 points and shot nearly 40% from three.

A 2020 graduate of Dublin High School, Roy was a standout in the Bay Area, averaging 18 points per game his senior year and earning East Bay Athletic League MVP honors. He was also named First Team All-Bay Area and NorCal Player of the Year by Sports Star Magazine.

Roy becomes the second official spring addition to the Cowboys’ roster, joining Mississippi State transfer Kanye Clary.