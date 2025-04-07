Oklahoma Faith Leaders Urge Supreme Court to Block Taxpayer-Funded Religious Charter School St. Isidore

Group files amicus brief, says taxpayer-funded religious charter school violates church-state separation

By: Drake Johnson

A group of Oklahoma faith leaders, education advocates, and public school parents is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the creation of what would be the nation's first religious public charter school.

Filed Monday in Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board v. Drummond, the group urged the high court to uphold a previous ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, which found that charter schools are public and, therefore, must remain secular.

The legal challenge centers on St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, a proposed taxpayer-funded charter school that plans to provide religious instruction to students. Plaintiffs argue the school’s approval violates constitutional protections of religious freedom and the separation of church and state.

“The law is clear: Charter schools are public schools and must be secular and open to all students,” the group said in a joint statement. “The Oklahoma Supreme Court correctly found that the state’s approval of a religious public charter school was unlawful and unconstitutional. We urge the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm that ruling and safeguard public education, church-state separation, and religious freedom for all.”

The amicus brief was submitted by the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Advocacy Coalition (OKPLAC) and eight Oklahoma taxpayers who are already plaintiffs in a separate state lawsuit, OKPLAC v. Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board. That case is currently on hold pending the outcome of the U.S. Supreme Court case.

The group said taxpayer funds should not be used to support a religious institution.

“Oklahoma taxpayers, including our clients, should not be forced to fund a religious public school that plans to indoctrinate students into one religion and discriminate against students and staff,” the statement continues. “Converting public schools into Sunday schools would be a dangerous sea change for our democracy.”

the amicus brief was filed on behalf of Melissa Abdo, Krystal Bonsall, Brenda Lené, Michele Medley, Dr. Bruce Prescott, the Rev.

Dr. Mitch Randall, the Rev. Dr. Lori Walke, and Erika Wright.





