Bed bug issue persists at OU dorm; students report health problems from pesticides

Students at OU’s Boren Hall say pesticide treatments are making them sick as bed bug problem continues

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

An ongoing bed bug issue in the David L. Boren dorm at OU is raising even more concerns as students complain of health-related issues from treatments.

Some students say the pesticides from the spray are making them sick and making it difficult to focus in their classes.

The Accounts

Atlas Ruoff and her roommate Salem McDaniel live in the dorm.

Ruoff, McDaniel and other students say the bed bug issue has been going on too long.

“I learned after winter break that there was some bedbug issues going on,” said Ruoff.

Ruff said the bugs were in the hallway on the third floor of the dorm and started to spread.

She said the problem continued, so they tried home remedies to get rid of them.

“We've used things like peppermint tea tree oil to try and keep it safe,” said Ruoff.

She said she never saw any of the bugs, but her roommate was convinced she was bitten by one.

“I was in the bathroom getting ready to take a shower. I had long pants on. and I think one of them grabbed onto my pants while I was walking through the hallway or something, and crawled up there and bit me on the leg,” said Salem McDaniel.

The Response

In a statement to News On 6, the university said it took immediate action when it heard about the issue.

They said each time it has been reported, they have actively addressed the bed bugs by inspecting and treating the areas.

The university said they treated all rooms a few times, did inspections, placed traps and in a recent follow up they found no active pests.

But now both Ruoff and McDaniel worry about their health and how they may be impacting others.

The Impact

“I felt like I was going to faint. I was gagging, I was throwing up. I was having cold sweats,” said Ruoff.

“I recently sent many of my items back home with my mother, and I'm worried that I may have exposed her to bedbugs by doing this. but I'm also trying to protect my things. So that way I don't have to constantly be washing them on high heat and damaging them that way,” added McDaniel.

Ruoff said she wants to be reimbursed for housing or placed in an emergency residence until the problem is resolved.

OU said it has partnered with a third-party laundry service and provided financial support through campus card funds to help out during the treatment period.

OU also added that the treatment process takes up to 14 days to reach maximum effectiveness.

The latest treatment was on Thursday.

