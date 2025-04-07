Focus On Kids: Union Public Schools Summer Food Program offers free meals for all students

Monday, April 7th 2025, 12:16 pm
Union Public Schools has released its 2025 summer meal program schedule.
From June 2 through August 7, the district will offer free meals to all students as part of its ongoing commitment to student wellness during summer break.
Meals will be served at multiple locations, including Union High School, Union Multipurpose Activity Center, Grove Elementary, and Ochoa Elementary. Both breakfast and lunch will be available, though schedules and availability vary by site.
Check below for the full schedule, including important exceptions:
Address: 6636 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK
Dates: June 9 – July 31
Address: 6636 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK
Dates: June 2 – 26 and July 7 – 10
Address: 102002 E. 62nd St., Tulsa, OK
Dates: June 2 – August 7
Address: 3303 S. 121st E. Ave, Tulsa, OK
Dates: June 2 – 26 and August 4 – 8
COVERING UNION:
April 7th, 2025
April 8th, 2025
April 8th, 2025
April 8th, 2025
April 8th, 2025
April 8th, 2025