Focus On Kids: Union Public Schools Summer Food Program offers free meals for all students

Union Public Schools announces 2025 Summer Food Program. Free breakfast and lunch are offered to students across multiple sites in Tulsa.

Monday, April 7th 2025, 12:16 pm

By: Aaron Alexander


TULSA, Okla. -

Union Public Schools has released its 2025 summer meal program schedule.

From June 2 through August 7, the district will offer free meals to all students as part of its ongoing commitment to student wellness during summer break.

Meals will be served at multiple locations, including Union High School, Union Multipurpose Activity Center, Grove Elementary, and Ochoa Elementary. Both breakfast and lunch will be available, though schedules and availability vary by site.

Check below for the full schedule, including important exceptions:

Union UMAC

Address: 6636 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK

Dates: June 9 – July 31

  1. No meals on Fridays
  2. No meals June 30 – July 4
  3. Lunch only: 8:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Union High School

Address: 6636 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK

Dates: June 2 – 26 and July 7 – 10

  1. No meals on Fridays
  2. Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
  3. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Grove Elementary

Address: 102002 E. 62nd St., Tulsa, OK

Dates: June 2 – August 7

  1. No meals on July 4
  2. Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
  3. Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Ochoa Elementary

Address: 3303 S. 121st E. Ave, Tulsa, OK

Dates: June 2 – 26 and August 4 – 8

  1. No meals on Fridays
  2. Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
  3. Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.


