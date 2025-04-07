Gov. Stitt says Oklahoma Forestry Services used only half of its resources during deadly wildfires: 'Simply unacceptable'

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement on Monday saying that the Oklahoma Forestry Services director only used half of the available resources to help firefighters during a wildfire outbreak on March 14.

By: Katie Alexander

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement on Monday saying that the Oklahoma Forestry Services director only used half of the available resources to help firefighters during a wildfire outbreak on March 14.

He said the Secretary of Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry and the Director of Oklahoma Emergency Management investigated the wildfire response and that "they were met with reluctance to give answers."

"When they received the answers they needed, they found that the director only deployed half of his available resources to help local firefighters around the state.

While our local firefighters were stretched thin, leadership at Forestry Services failed to act with the urgency the moment demanded.

This comes after he announced that Oklahoma Forestry Service Director Mark Goeller was fired due to the response to the wildfires.

Stitt also proposed to disband the Oklahoma Forestry Department during one of his weekly press conferences.

Stitt says he has tasked Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur and Public Safety Secretary Tricia Everest to create a report on how the response had failed and where future improvements can be made.

Stitt's office reports that 158 wildfires broke out across the state on March 14, with over 500 homes being destroyed and four people dying.

MORE FROM STITT:

We see time and time again that bureaucratic processes stand in the way of getting actual work done for the people of Oklahoma. This time, the bureaucracy cost lives.

We owe it to those we lost—and to every family rebuilding—to ensure this never happens again. Accountability is not a punishment; it’s a promise. I have tasked Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur and Public Safety Secretary Tricia Everest to assemble a report detailing where our response failed and what can be done to improve that response in the future. That will be completed within the week so all Oklahomans can have answers.

While work needs to be done, I am proud that the Oklahoma Standard came out in full force as Oklahomans started to rebuild from these fires and care for their neighbors. While that will never bring those we lost back, we keep them in our prayers and we will work to honor their legacies in everything we do.

Oklahomans deserve a government that acts swiftly, decisively, and with their best interests at heart. When lives are at stake, there is no room for hesitation, mismanagement, or bureaucracy that hinders action. The tragic events of March 14 have underscored a painful reality—but also given us an opportunity to rebuild a system that truly prioritizes people over process.

My administration will continue to hold agencies accountable and ensure that every arm of government serves our communities with integrity and urgency. Together, we will rise from this loss, honor the heroism of our firefighters, and build a stronger, safer Oklahoma for all.

Gov. Stitt released another statement on Monday regarding the forestry.

"Our local and rural firefighters are heroes. Plain and simple. While they were out fighting fires and saving lives, the bureaucracy within the forestry division’s leadership withheld nearly 50% of resources from those facing the most dire fire situations,” said Gov. Stitt. “I applaud the people in the Forestry division that are on the front line supporting our rural firefighters; however, as we have sought to get more information about what happened that day, leadership at Forestry has been unresponsive and has given us inconsistent information. This is unacceptable. They answer to the Oklahoma taxpayers, and those taxpayers deserve answers. This is the same runaround the bureaucracies and Congressional Democrats in D.C. are giving President Trump. I will continue to demand answers despite pushback from those who seem to want to avoid accountability and obscure the truth."

The American Farmers & Ranchers Cooperative released the following statement on Tuesday:

In the wake of devastating wildfires that swept the state on March 14, Gov. Kevin Stitt has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Oklahoma Forestry Service (OFS) and proposed disbanding the agency altogether. He has further suggested OFS funds could be diverted to local fire departments.

As an organization that values rural Oklahoma and the people who call it home, American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Cooperative strongly opposes the closure or reduction of OFS.

“Any efforts to diminish or disband the Oklahoma Forestry Service is a misguided, terrible idea,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “The OFS not only plays a significant role in the state’s expansive timber industry, but also trains, supplies and coordinates rural fire departments across the state.”

Oklahoma’s forestry sector is substantial. According to Oklahoma State University Extension’s most recent report, the sector contributes an industry total of $6.9 billion to the state’s economy and supports more than 19,000 jobs. OFS’s role in the industry is vital, working with landowners and timber companies to conserve Oklahoma’s forests and related natural resources, including pest management, reforestation, prescribed fire, and cost-share grants for landowners to replace harvested timber.

Beyond forestry, OFS’s impact on rural Oklahoma is most strongly felt through wildfire suppression and prevention. During a fire event, OFS is essential in coordinating state and county task forces and providing aerial support for ground crews. OFS wildfire crews are often sent statewide to act as a force multiplier, directly helping the firefighting effort on the ground using specially designed bulldozers.

Perhaps most importantly, OFS expands firefighting capacity statewide by providing vital support for volunteer fire departments. Oklahoma is home to more than 900 volunteer fire departments in communities with fewer than 10,000 people. These volunteer fire departments are often the only line of defense for Oklahomans living in rural areas and, without OFS, these volunteer departments would lose access to the resources and technical assistance needed to efficiently and effectively combat wildfires. OFS supports these volunteer fire departments through training, serving as a pass-through for wholesale firefighting supplies, and providing grant assistance. Volunteer fire departments use these grants to fund firefighting equipment, equipment maintenance, protective gear, and more.

“An OFS reduction would inhibit our rural fire departments’ ability to respond when it matters most,” said Blubaugh. “The pocketbooks, property, and possibly lives of Oklahomans are at stake. We should be talking about more funding, not less.”

American Farmers & Ranchers Cooperative is a membership services organization established in 1905 as Oklahoma Farmers Union. AFR provides educational, legislative and cooperative programs across the state and serves as a watchdog for Oklahoma’s family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. The organization is actively supportive of the state’s agricultural industry and rural population with membership consisting of farmers actively involved in production agriculture and non-farmers adding their voices in support of AFR principles.





Previous Coverage: