2025 Masters: TV schedule, coverage, streaming, how to watch, odds

How you can watch every moment of the 2025 Masters on TV or streaming live,

By: CBS Sports

-

The first major of 2025 will be decided when the world's top players head to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Golf's grandest stage, which gets underway on Thursday, April 10, will feature a star-studded 2025 Masters field packed with household names like Scottie Scheffler, Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth chasing a coveted green jacket.

>>> Previewing the Masters with the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz team | For more Griffin Media sports coverage, CLICK HERE.

Scheffler can become the first golfer to win the green jacket in consecutive years for the first time since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Scheffler also won the Masters in 2022, one of his 13 PGA Tour victories, and bested the field last year as a +325 favorite by four strokes.

Did you see this? - PGA Tour rejects $1.5B Saudi offer over LIV Golf's future

Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world and runner-up in last week's Houston Open, is +400 to repeat according to the latest 2025 Masters odds at FanDuel after falling as low as +380 on Sunday. He's followed by McIlroy (13-2), Rahm (14-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1), Ludvig Aberg (18-1), Xander Schauffele (18-1), DeChambeau (20-1), Justin Thomas (22-1), Hideki Matsuyama (30-1), and Joaquin Niemann (30-1) on the PGA odds board. Scheffler is fetching 12.1% of the handle at BetMGM, while McIlroy is getting 14.8% and Aberg is fetching 9.2%.

FROM 2024: Scottie Scheffler is unstoppable, wins another Masters green jacket

Tuesday, April 8

Masters on the Range: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (CBSSports.com) CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ Practice Round -- 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ESPN+

TV coverage: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, April 9

Masters on the Range: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (CBSSports.com) CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ Practice Round -- 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ESPN+ Par 3 Contest -- 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ESPN+

TV coverage: ESPN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m

TV simulcast live stream: 2 - 6:30 p.m. Watch ESPN app

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 10

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 1 start time: 9:15 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

---

TV coverage: ESPN 2 - 6:30 p.m.

TV simulcast live stream: 2 - 6:30 p.m. Watch ESPN app

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 2 -- Friday, April 11

Round 2 start time:

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

---

TV coverage: ESPN 2 - 6:30 p.m.

TV simulcast live stream: 2 - 6:30 p.m. Watch ESPN app

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 12

Round 3 start time:

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

TV coverage: Paramount+ 11-1 p.m.

CBS 1-6 p.m.

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 13

Round 4 start time:

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

---

TV coverage: Paramount+ 11-1 p.m.

CBS 1-6 p.m.

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+, CBS Sports app~

2025 Masters odds, favorites

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Get full 2025 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Will Zalatoris +5500

Cameron Smith +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Tony Finau +7500

Jason Day +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Keegan Bradley +11000

Tom Kim +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Sungjae Im +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Sam Burns +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Phil Mickelson +12000

Billy Horschel +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

J. J. Spaun +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Lucas Glover +17000

Thomas Detry +17000

Michael Kim +17000

Cameron Young +17000

Nicolai Højgaard +20000

Denny McCarthy +20000

Rasmus Højgaard +20000

Laurie Canter +22000

Max Homa +25000

Harris English +25000

Stephan Jaeger +27000

Nick Taylor +27000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

J.T. Poston +30000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000

Joe Highsmith +30000

Cameron Davis +30000

Max Greyserman +30000

Austin Eckroat +35000

Tom Hoge +35000

Chris Kirk +35000

Nick Dunlap +40000

Charl Schwartzel +40000

Kevin Yu +40000

Davis Riley +50000

Matt Mccarty +50000

Jhonattan Vegas +50000

Matthieu Pavon +50000

Bubba Watson +50000

Adam Schenk +75000

Thriston Lawrence +75000

Danny Willett +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Brian Campbell +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Evan Beck +100000

Hiroshi Tai +100000

Justin Hastings +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Noah Kent +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazábal +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Jose Luis Ballester +100000



