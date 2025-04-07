Rudy Garcia retires as Union boys basketball coach after 30 years: 'Truly legendary'

Rudy Garcia retires after 30 years as head coach of Union High School Boys Basketball, winning 3 state championships

Monday, April 7th 2025, 4:06 pm

By: Jeremie Poplin


TULSA, OK -

After three decades of coaching on the court, Union High School Boys Basketball Head Coach Rudy Garcia has officially announced his retirement from coaching via a press release from Union Public Schools. While he steps away from the sidelines, he will continue to serve the district as a teacher.

Career Highlights:

  1. 30 years as head coach of Union High School Boys Basketball
  2. Led Union to 23 state tournament appearances
  3. Reached the state championship game 7 times
  4. Won 3 OSSAA Class 6A State Titles
  5. Finished as state runner-up 4 times
  6. Coached over 800 games
  7. Achieved career record of 616-184
  8. Named Frontier Valley Conference Coach of the Year 9 times
  9. Honored as OCA Region 7 Coach of the Year 5 times
  10. Awarded District 3 Coach of the Year in his final season

Union Athletic Director Emily Barkley, who played for Garcia as a 7th grader, 9th grader, and high school junior, shared her heartfelt appreciation:

“The impact that Coach Garcia has had on so many student-athletes, including myself, is immeasurable. He has a unique ability to build meaningful relationships with students and bring out their best, which is evident in his long-standing success. I want to thank Coach Garcia, Tammy, and his entire family for their unwavering commitment to Union over the past 30 years. His career is truly legendary.”

Postseason Achievements:

  1. State Tournament Appearances: 23
  2. State Champions: 2004, 2012, 2014
  3. State Runner-up: 1998, 2002, 2006, 2025
  4. State Semi-Finals: 2001, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2017
  5. State Quarterfinals: 1996, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2024
  6. Area Champions: 19 times
  7. Area Consolation Champions: 1996, 2003, 2006, 2025
  8. Regional Champions: 22 times
  9. Regional Runner-up: 7 times

Tournament of Champions:

  1. Appearances: 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2022
  2. Champions: 2000, 2012, 2014
  3. Runner-up: 2003, 2013

Conference Success:

  1. Frontier Valley Conference Champions: 12 times
  2. District 6A-3 Co-Champions: 2024

Coaching Honors:

  1. District 6A-3 Coach of the Year: 2024, 2025
  2. Metro Coach of the Year: 1998, 2002
  3. Frontier Valley Coach of the Year: 9 times
  4. Regional Coach of the Year: 5 times
  5. All-State Coach: 2002
  6. Faith 7 Coach: 2004
  7. OBCA All-Star Coach: 2007, 2018
  8. Tulsa World State Coach of the Year: 2004, 2012
  9. Daily Oklahoman State Coach of the Year: 2004, 2012
  10. OBCA State Coach of the Year: 2004, 2012
  11. OCA State Coach of the Year: 2004, 2012
  12. National HS Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year Finalist: 2014

Hall of Fame:

  1. Tournament of Champions Hall of Fame Inductee: 2024
Jeremie "Pop" Poplin

