Rudy Garcia retires as Union boys basketball coach after 30 years: 'Truly legendary'
Monday, April 7th 2025, 4:06 pm
Jeremie Poplin
TULSA, OK -
After three decades of coaching on the court, Union High School Boys Basketball Head Coach Rudy Garcia has officially announced his retirement from coaching via a press release from Union Public Schools. While he steps away from the sidelines, he will continue to serve the district as a teacher.
Career Highlights:
- 30 years as head coach of Union High School Boys Basketball
- Led Union to 23 state tournament appearances
- Reached the state championship game 7 times
- Won 3 OSSAA Class 6A State Titles
- Finished as state runner-up 4 times
- Coached over 800 games
- Achieved career record of 616-184
- Named Frontier Valley Conference Coach of the Year 9 times
- Honored as OCA Region 7 Coach of the Year 5 times
- Awarded District 3 Coach of the Year in his final season
Union Athletic Director Emily Barkley, who played for Garcia as a 7th grader, 9th grader, and high school junior, shared her heartfelt appreciation:
“The impact that Coach Garcia has had on so many student-athletes, including myself, is immeasurable. He has a unique ability to build meaningful relationships with students and bring out their best, which is evident in his long-standing success. I want to thank Coach Garcia, Tammy, and his entire family for their unwavering commitment to Union over the past 30 years. His career is truly legendary.”
Postseason Achievements:
- State Tournament Appearances: 23
- State Champions: 2004, 2012, 2014
- State Runner-up: 1998, 2002, 2006, 2025
- State Semi-Finals: 2001, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2017
- State Quarterfinals: 1996, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2024
- Area Champions: 19 times
- Area Consolation Champions: 1996, 2003, 2006, 2025
- Regional Champions: 22 times
- Regional Runner-up: 7 times
Tournament of Champions:
- Appearances: 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2022
- Champions: 2000, 2012, 2014
- Runner-up: 2003, 2013
Conference Success:
- Frontier Valley Conference Champions: 12 times
- District 6A-3 Co-Champions: 2024
Coaching Honors:
- District 6A-3 Coach of the Year: 2024, 2025
- Metro Coach of the Year: 1998, 2002
- Frontier Valley Coach of the Year: 9 times
- Regional Coach of the Year: 5 times
- All-State Coach: 2002
- Faith 7 Coach: 2004
- OBCA All-Star Coach: 2007, 2018
- Tulsa World State Coach of the Year: 2004, 2012
- Daily Oklahoman State Coach of the Year: 2004, 2012
- OBCA State Coach of the Year: 2004, 2012
- OCA State Coach of the Year: 2004, 2012
- National HS Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year Finalist: 2014
Hall of Fame:
- Tournament of Champions Hall of Fame Inductee: 2024
