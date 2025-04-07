Rudy Garcia retires as Union boys basketball coach after 30 years: 'Truly legendary'

Rudy Garcia retires after 30 years as head coach of Union High School Boys Basketball, winning 3 state championships

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

After three decades of coaching on the court, Union High School Boys Basketball Head Coach Rudy Garcia has officially announced his retirement from coaching via a press release from Union Public Schools. While he steps away from the sidelines, he will continue to serve the district as a teacher.

Career Highlights:

30 years as head coach of Union High School Boys Basketball Led Union to 23 state tournament appearances Reached the state championship game 7 times Won 3 OSSAA Class 6A State Titles Finished as state runner-up 4 times Coached over 800 games Achieved career record of 616-184 Named Frontier Valley Conference Coach of the Year 9 times Honored as OCA Region 7 Coach of the Year 5 times Awarded District 3 Coach of the Year in his final season

Union Athletic Director Emily Barkley, who played for Garcia as a 7th grader, 9th grader, and high school junior, shared her heartfelt appreciation:

“The impact that Coach Garcia has had on so many student-athletes, including myself, is immeasurable. He has a unique ability to build meaningful relationships with students and bring out their best, which is evident in his long-standing success. I want to thank Coach Garcia, Tammy, and his entire family for their unwavering commitment to Union over the past 30 years. His career is truly legendary.”

Postseason Achievements:

State Tournament Appearances: 23 State Champions: 2004, 2012, 2014 State Runner-up: 1998, 2002, 2006, 2025 State Semi-Finals: 2001, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2017 State Quarterfinals: 1996, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2024 Area Champions: 19 times Area Consolation Champions: 1996, 2003, 2006, 2025 Regional Champions: 22 times Regional Runner-up: 7 times

Tournament of Champions:

Appearances: 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2022 Champions: 2000, 2012, 2014 Runner-up: 2003, 2013

Conference Success:

Frontier Valley Conference Champions: 12 times District 6A-3 Co-Champions: 2024

Coaching Honors:

District 6A-3 Coach of the Year: 2024, 2025 Metro Coach of the Year: 1998, 2002 Frontier Valley Coach of the Year: 9 times Regional Coach of the Year: 5 times All-State Coach: 2002 Faith 7 Coach: 2004 OBCA All-Star Coach: 2007, 2018 Tulsa World State Coach of the Year: 2004, 2012 Daily Oklahoman State Coach of the Year: 2004, 2012 OBCA State Coach of the Year: 2004, 2012 OCA State Coach of the Year: 2004, 2012 National HS Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year Finalist: 2014

