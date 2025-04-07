Moving homes & the psychological impact on children

Monday, April 7th 2025, 5:37 pm
Transitioning to a new home can be a challenging experience for children, with the effects varying by age and individual resilience, experts say.
Dr. Amanda Morris, an adolescent development psychologist at OSU Tulsa, highlighted the nuanced nature of children's responses to moving.
"All children respond differently," Morris explained. "Some kids are going to have a harder time than others, and some might just be fine with the move."
Key Strategies for Supporting Children During Moves
For younger children, particularly toddlers, maintaining familiar routines is crucial. Morris recommends giving children age-appropriate choices to help them feel more in control, like selecting room colors or arranging toys.
"The big decisions are made for them," Morris noted, "so it's important to provide small choices they can make."
Signs of Struggle in Children
Parents should watch for behavioral changes, including:
"The most important thing is making them feel safe," Morris stressed. "Emphasize that even though things are changing, the family remains a constant support system."
