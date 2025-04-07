Moving homes & the psychological impact on children

Moving homes can impact children differently, with strategies like maintaining routines and offering choices helping to ease the transition, according to psychologist Dr. Amanda Morris.

By: David Prock

Transitioning to a new home can be a challenging experience for children, with the effects varying by age and individual resilience, experts say.

Dr. Amanda Morris, an adolescent development psychologist at OSU Tulsa, highlighted the nuanced nature of children's responses to moving.

"All children respond differently," Morris explained. "Some kids are going to have a harder time than others, and some might just be fine with the move."

Key Strategies for Supporting Children During Moves

For younger children, particularly toddlers, maintaining familiar routines is crucial. Morris recommends giving children age-appropriate choices to help them feel more in control, like selecting room colors or arranging toys.

"The big decisions are made for them," Morris noted, "so it's important to provide small choices they can make."

Signs of Struggle in Children

Parents should watch for behavioral changes, including:

Disrupted sleep patterns Changes in appetite Increased emotional sensitivity

"The most important thing is making them feel safe," Morris stressed. "Emphasize that even though things are changing, the family remains a constant support system."