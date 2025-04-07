Texas measles outbreak prompting some parents to vaccinate early, some adults to get booster

An Owasso pediatrician recommends earlier vaccination for measles, after the Texas outbreak and local exposures.

By: Emory Bryan

An Owasso pediatrician says she now recommends parents vaccinate babies against measles at 6 months, instead of waiting until a child turns one. Dr. Theresa Horton with Utica Park Clinic said the outbreak in Texas, along with vaccination rates below "herd immunity" for measles, has prompted the change.

"I used to do MMR [Measles, Mumps, Rubella] with chickenpox at 15 months, but because of the measles outbreak, I've moved it up to one," said Horton.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported last week that there were 10 cases of measles in the state, with 8 confirmed and 2 probable. There are no new exposure cases reported since last week.

Horton said, "If parents are really concerned, or will be traveling, or concerned about a high-risk situation, they should talk with their pediatrician about whether starting the vaccine series early, or a measles booster, would be beneficial to them."

The Tulsa City-County Health Department offers measles vaccine appointments, and appointments can usually be scheduled within a few days.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends all children, and some adults, depending on vaccination status, get the MMR vaccine.

Generally, OSDH reports that anyone born in 1989 or later has the two-dose vaccine recommended for measles immunity. Anyone born before then might have only one dose, which was all that was required at the time.