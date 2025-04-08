Tulsa painter launches free graffiti removal effort to help local businesses

A local business owner is using his skills and passion to make a positive impact on his community. He’s helping remove unwanted graffiti from businesses all over town — at no cost.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

A Tulsa painter is using his 30 years of experience to remove graffiti from storefronts for free—part of an effort to clean up the city and help business owners avoid costly repairs.

Q: Who is behind this graffiti removal effort?

A: Clay Stunkard, the owner of Clayton James Design Painting, is behind the Community Cleanup Initiative. With 30 years of experience in painting homes, airplanes, and RVs, he’s now using his skills to cover up graffiti in Tulsa.

Q: What inspired Clay to start this initiative?

A: Clay was fed up with the way graffiti was impacting local businesses. He doesn’t like the way it looks and feels that while some graffiti can be artistic, the vandalism seen around the city is simply “tarnishing” businesses.

Q: What’s the purpose of the Community Cleanup Initiative?

A: Clay’s initiative offers free graffiti removal services to local businesses. He understands the financial and emotional toll that graffiti can take on business owners. By providing these services for free, he’s helping business owners preserve their reputation and keep the city looking beautiful.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

Q: How does Clay feel about his work?

A: Clay says there's instant gratification in the work he does. He loves being able to improve the appearance of a business and making business owners happy.

Q: How does graffiti removal benefit business owners?

A: Clay acknowledges that graffiti removal can be costly, and many business owners simply can't afford the extra expense. By offering this service at no cost, he’s helping businesses save money and focus on what really matters: running their operations.

Q: What resources does Clay have for the cleanup?

A: Clay has received donations for supplies, which allows him to offer this service at no cost to the businesses. He says all it takes is buying rollers and putting in some elbow grease to make a space look fresh again.

Q: What else does Clay have planned for the initiative?

A: Clay plans to continue his Community Cleanup Initiative throughout the summer, helping more businesses across the city tackle graffiti problems without the financial burden.

Clay’s efforts are a great way to keep Tulsa looking beautiful while supporting local businesses. If you're a business owner affected by graffiti, you can get more information about his initiative here.