Sizing up the OSU commits

Scoring punch added from the portal for OSU.

By: John Holcomb

So far, OSU head coach Steve Lutz is going guard-heavy in the transfer portal. Four commitments (two have signed) and more size in the backcourt. Three of the four are 6-5, meaning more length to defend the aggressive, driving style in the Big 12. All four can score.

On Monday, OSU confirmed that Anthony Roy is the second signee from the portal. A smooth-shooting lefthander, Roy averaged better than 25 points per game for Green Bay before a leg injury sidelined him just 11 games into the season. His 27 points in the season opener at Gallagher-Iba? Impressive. So was his NAIA first team All-America season at Langston in 2023-24.

The other lefty in the portal class, Kanye Clary, also has deep range and averaged 16 points per game as a sophomore at Penn State last season. He's also coming off an injury but is said to be full go.

Need another shooter? LSU freshman Vyctorius Miller has the ability to score from deep on the floor and has worked his way into the Tigers' starting lineup late in the year.

Seton Hall transfer Isaiah Coleman may not have the statistical numbers yet from 3 (30% this season), but he possesses an all-court game with quick hands and length on the defensive end.

Lutz has already addressed one of the weaknesses from this season- a lack of consistent offense from the backcourt. It's a very solid start with moves still to be made.