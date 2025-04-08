Have your say on Tulsa City services—Join 'Evaluate the 918' campaign

Tulsans, your input is needed in the 'Evaluate the 918' campaign. City Auditor Nathan Pickard invites feedback on local services to help shape Tulsa’s next annual audit.

By: Jayden Brannon

The Tulsa City Auditor is looking for feedback with the launch of the new "Evaluate the 918" campaign. He's asking residents to share their thoughts on local services through a brief survey. We spoke with Nathan Pickard, the city auditor, to find out why this campaign matters.

Q: What is the "Evaluate the 9-1-8" campaign about?

A: The 'Evaluate the 9-1-8' campaign is an effort to gather direct feedback from the people who live in Tulsa. City Auditor Nathan Pickard and his team created a very short, three-question survey that asks residents what they like about city services, what they think could improve, and which services they use most. He says the goal is to ensure the next annual audit reflects the community’s needs and priorities.

Q: Why is this feedback so important?

A: Pickard says this is the first time the city auditor's office has conducted a survey like this. He says it’s important for them to hear from the public to help them understand where people feel they’re excelling and where there are barriers that might prevent Tulsans from creating the community they want to see. He says it’s all about aligning city services with what residents actually need.

Q: What city services is the office looking for feedback on?

A: The city auditor's office is looking for input on many city services, including 911, Tulsa parks and recreation, the municipal courts system, Tulsa Animal Services and more. Pickard says the idea is to get a broader sense of how Tulsans feel about the services they use and identify areas that can be better. A list of City of Tulsa services can be found on the "Evaluate the 918" campaign survey.

Q: How can residents participate in the survey?

A: Residents can fill out the survey on the new city auditors website, tulsacityauditor.org. It’s available until May 7th, so there’s plenty of time to submit feedback. Pickard says within the first day, they already received more than 50 responses, and they're hoping to hear from many more Tulsans.

Q: What will happen with the survey responses?

A: Pickard says once they've collected the responses, they'll review them and share the results with city department heads. He says the information gathered will help inform the next annual audit to ensure they're addressing the issues that matter most to the community.