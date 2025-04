If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

Six-year-old Hannah is a great hand in the pasture.

She's been helping bottle feed Nick the calf since his momma needed a little help.

Whether it's bottle feeding calves, fishing, or hunting, Hannah loves to be outdoors.

