Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Oklahoma's efforts to educate, prevent, and support survivors

Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April highlights efforts in Oklahoma to educate the public, prevent sexual violence, and support survivors through community involvement and available resources.

By: Autumn Bracey

Q: What is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and why is it important?

A: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a time dedicated to educating communities and supporting survivors of sexual assault. It's a month to raise awareness about prevention and resources available to survivors and to encourage societal change.

Q: How is the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) working to raise awareness?

A: The OSDH is focusing on educating the public about sexual violence and the role individuals can play in preventing it. They are also highlighting the availability of resources for survivors. Emily Nicholls, Violence Prevention Coordinator at OSDH, emphasizes that everyone can contribute to prevention efforts.

Q: What does the latest data say about the prevalence of sexual assault in Oklahoma?

A: According to the OSDH’s 2023 data, about 14.5% of Oklahomans have experienced sexual assault. The numbers are even more alarming for women, with 1 in 5 women reporting they've been assaulted at some point in their lifetime.

Q: What role does education play in preventing sexual violence?

A: Prevention begins early. Nicholls explains that teaching children about consent and personal boundaries is critical. She stresses that sexual violence is not just an individual issue but a societal problem that requires broad community efforts to address.

Q: What are some common misconceptions about sexual violence?

A: One common misconception is that sexual violence is a personal issue. In reality, it's a widespread societal problem. By focusing on preventing sexual violence, we can also address related issues like youth violence, bullying, and teen dating violence, creating a safer environment for everyone.

Q: How can people access help if they are impacted by sexual violence or domestic abuse?

A: Nicholls encourages individuals impacted by sexual or domestic violence to call the Oklahoma Safeline, a 24/7 hotline that connects people to victim service programs. It’s one of the most direct ways to get help and find support in the community.

Q: What is the significance of federal funding in Oklahoma's efforts?

A: Federal funding, such as the CDC grant for rape prevention and education, is helping the OSDH build safer environments and strengthen support systems for survivors. The grant also supports local agencies like DVIS in Tulsa, making a significant impact on both prevention and survivor support efforts.

Q: What key message does OSDH want the public to understand about sexual assault?

A: Nicholls stresses that sexual assault can happen to anyone, regardless of identity or income level. It’s important to understand that all survivors deserve support and respect, and the blame should never fall on them. A shift in mindset is needed to help prevent violence and support survivors effectively.

Q: How can Oklahomans get involved in these efforts?

A: The OSDH encourages people to connect with local programs that support survivors and work to prevent sexual violence. By getting involved in the community, individuals can make a real difference in reducing sexual violence in Oklahoma.