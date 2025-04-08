Route 66 Art Crawl kicks off 2025 season with live music, local art, and free activities

The Route 66 Art Crawl returns this Friday, April 11, with a kick-off event featuring live music, local art, free face painting, and family-friendly activities in Tulsa's Red Fork district.

By: Brooke Cox

The Route 66 Art Crawl, a monthly celebration of local art, returns for its 2025 season with a special kick-off event on Friday, April 11. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Red Fork district of Tulsa.

What to Expect

The Route 66 Art Crawl brings together local artists, performers, and musicians for a unique cultural experience. Attendees can explore art displays, enjoy live music, and browse vendor booths, all while supporting small businesses in the area.

The event is family- and dog-friendly, and parking is free.

Several businesses along the Route 66 corridor will stay open during the event, offering special activities and promotions.

The Wasp Nest, Agitsi Stained Glass, Rt66 Weddings, and Step into Noise Town will each provide engaging experiences.

Highlights include $25 “Make and Takes” at Agitsi Stained Glass and $66 vow ceremonies at Rt66 Weddings. Visitors can also meet local artist Josh Stout at his gallery.

Additionally, attendees can enjoy the newly added Route 66 Wishing Well, a fun new feature at this year’s event.

Attendees can also check out the newest business on the block, Smokey's Motorcycle Museum.

Guests can also check out the Red Fork Art Gallery, which will feature more works by local artists, and the Route 66 Christmas Tree Farm, which offers a festive atmosphere and free popcorn.

A Community Celebration of Local Talent

The Route 66 Art Crawl, which began in 2020, continues to be a hub for the community’s creative spirit.

The event allows artists to set up booths and showcase their work for free, encouraging participation from both new and established talent.

For the kick-off event, the Art Emporium 66 Warehouse will serve as a gathering point where local artists can display their creations.

Free face painting and live music will further enhance the festive atmosphere.

Join the Fun

The Route 66 Art Crawl will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 11. The event is free to the public and promises a vibrant evening of art, music, and community engagement. Don’t miss out on this exciting celebration of Tulsa’s local talent.

For more information, visit Route 66 Main Street's Facebook page.

To learn more about the event, check out the Facebook event page.

Image Provided By: Route 66 Art Crawl