Woody Guthrie Center explores the impact, influence of hip-hop culture in new exhibit

Tuesday, April 8th 2025, 9:57 am
Items from some of hip hop's most influential artists are now on display in Tulsa. Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit is at the Woody Guthrie Center through September 7. It covers the genre's impact and influence on music, dance, fashion, business, activism, and more.
The Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit was curated by a team of four co-curators for the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California. Part of the exhibit is traveling the country with a 6-month stop at Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Center.
The Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit takes visitors on an educational journey through several key themes: origin, innovation, sounds of hip-hop, fashion, regionalism, entrepreneurialism, media, and community. Woody Guthrie Center Director Cady Shaw said, "Hip-hop is very nuanced, right, there are different sounds, there are different business aspects, the fashion has always been a huge part of hip-hop so we really try to bring those items to life."
The Woody Guthrie Center is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Easter (April 20), Juneteenth (June 19), and Independence Day (July 4).
The museum is at the southeast corner of Reconciliation Way and Boston Avenue in the Tulsa Arts District.
For more information and ticket prices, visit the website.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
