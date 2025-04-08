Woody Guthrie Center explores the impact, influence of hip-hop culture in new exhibit

The Mixtape Exhibit explores the impact and influence that hip-hop music and culture has had on the world since it was founded in the Bronx 50 years ago. On view are rarely displayed artifacts from Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., and many others.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

Items from some of hip hop's most influential artists are now on display in Tulsa. Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit is at the Woody Guthrie Center through September 7. It covers the genre's impact and influence on music, dance, fashion, business, activism, and more.

Exhibit Curators

The Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit was curated by a team of four co-curators for the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California. Part of the exhibit is traveling the country with a 6-month stop at Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Center.

Exhibit Themes

The Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit takes visitors on an educational journey through several key themes: origin, innovation, sounds of hip-hop, fashion, regionalism, entrepreneurialism, media, and community. Woody Guthrie Center Director Cady Shaw said, "Hip-hop is very nuanced, right, there are different sounds, there are different business aspects, the fashion has always been a huge part of hip-hop so we really try to bring those items to life."

Exhibit Highlights

The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic 5001 Flavors custom red leather peacoat he wore in Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s music video “Players Anthem” Kurtis Blow’s original handwritten lyrics for his 1980 hit single, “The Breaks,” the first gold-certified rap song Black suede fedora hat and Adidas Superstars belonging to Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-D.M.C. Tupac Shakur’s handwritten essay “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,” circa 1992 Two outfits designed by Dapper Dan, Harlem fashion icon: 1) a half-length black leather jacket worn by Melle Mel (Melvin Glover, b. 1961) in performance at the 1985 GRAMMY Awards; and a black-and-yellow leather bucket hat and jacket worn by New York hip-hop artist Busy Bee (David James Parker) Egyptian Lover’s gold Roland 808, the beat-making tool LL Cool J’s red Kangol bucket hat

Exhibit Hours

The Woody Guthrie Center is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Easter (April 20), Juneteenth (June 19), and Independence Day (July 4).

The museum is at the southeast corner of Reconciliation Way and Boston Avenue in the Tulsa Arts District.

For more information and ticket prices, visit the website.