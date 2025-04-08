TFD’s Andy Little shares safety tips for Oklahoma wildfires and tornadoes

Tulsa Fire Department’s Andy Little offers essential safety tips for Oklahoma residents facing the dual threats of wildfires and tornadoes this spring.

By: Brooke Cox

-

March and April have been tough months for residents of Green Country, with wildfires and tornadoes wreaking havoc across the region.

Tulsa Fire Department’s Andy Little spoke about both natural disasters and shared important safety tips for residents as the severe weather season continues.

Wildfires: A Growing Threat in Oklahoma

The wildfire season in Oklahoma arrived early, with a series of fires igniting during a Red Flag Warning in March. According to Little, the combination of extreme winds and dry vegetation created the perfect conditions for wildfires to spread rapidly.

“It’s been an active spring already,” Little said. “We’re no stranger to storms here in Oklahoma, and the tornadoes, the hail, the flooding, can happen with little notice, so it is very important to prepare for that.”

Little explained that while people are often aware of the dangers of tornadoes, wildfires are sometimes underestimated.

“We had extreme winds, we had very dry vegetation, and people just don’t think about how dangerous it can actually be and how quickly those fires can develop. So, I think oftentimes they don’t take it as seriously maybe as they should.”

He noted that the Tulsa Fire Department responded to around 400 calls during one particularly busy stretch from Friday morning to midday the following day.

“During that time, we had multiple fires going on at the same time that involved more than three structures,” he said. “That’s not something we have a whole lot of here in Tulsa, but even in urban areas, those fires can spread quickly.”

How to Protect Your Home and Family from Wildfires

Little shared several strategies that homeowners can use to protect their property from wildfires. He emphasized the importance of creating a defensible space around the home, which includes maintaining short grass, trimming back shrubs, and clearing debris.

🔗How to protect your home from wildfires: Tips from experts

“When it’s time for spring cleaning, let’s do that spring cleaning outside and make your home more safe,” he advised. “Cutting back shrubs and trees away from your house is essential.”

Additionally, he advised residents to be proactive when it comes to calling 911 if they notice any sign of a fire.

“The first thing you should do is call 911 if you see a fire,” Little said. “The sooner you can start emergency crews on the way, even if you’re able to put that fire out yourself safely, you’ve got that backup.”

Tornadoes and Flooding: Essential Preparedness Tips

With tornado season in full swing, Little also reminded residents to be prepared for the possibility of dangerous storms. He stressed that planning and communication are key to ensuring safety when severe weather strikes.

“We always like to emphasize how dangerous storms can be,” Little said. “In Oklahoma, we’re not strangers to storms, but we kind of have a porch-sitting mentality. We have people who go outside and watch these storms roll in. While they’re pretty to watch, they can turn deadly very quickly.”

Little recommends having a clear family emergency plan, including designated safe spots in the home. The lowest level and interior rooms are typically the safest places during a tornado. He also suggested practicing the plan, especially if there are children in the household.

🔗Severe weather safety: what you need to know to prepare

“We recommend that you practice almost like a fire drill,” he said. “The storm could come while you’re not home, and we want your children to know what to do, where to be, and how to stay safe.”

In addition to a safety plan, Little advised having an emergency kit stocked with essentials like flashlights, batteries, a weather radio, medications, and a phone charger.

“Make sure that you go over those plans, especially if you have children,” he said. “And get those local weather alerts signed up.”

Stay Informed

Having real-time weather updates is critical. Download the News On 6 weather app on Google Play Store or Apple App Store for live alerts and tracking.

Visit NewsOn6.com/weather for the latest forecasts and updates.