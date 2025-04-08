Lakers at Thunder preview: Last meeting, length injury report, where to watch, odds

OKC looks to bounce back from consecutive losses and make franchise history.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Is the third time the charm? The Thunder have their third attempt at breaking the all-time win record for the franchise. A 65th win tonight would break the single-season franchise record for wins set by the 1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics (64). Seven teams in NBA history have recorded 67-win seasons, while four teams have each reached 66 and 65 wins, respectively. The Thunder fell to the Rockets 125-111, despite a team-high 33 points from Jalen Williams.

OKC still has a two game lead over the Cavs for homecourt advantage through the NBA Finals. Cleveland lost to Sacramento on Sunday and play the Bulls tonight at home. Cleveland and Oklahoma City have four games remaining in the regular season. According to the NBA, 19 of 20 postseason seeds have yet to be clinched.

This is the first of a back-to-back for OKC as they travel to Phoenix tomorrow, Utah on Friday, and wrap up the regular season in New Orleans on Sunday. The Lakers are in a similar position playing tomorrow night in Dallas.

MORE THUNDER COVERAGE ⚡

🏀Thunder v. Lakers: Key takeaways from pregame conference with Coach Daigneault

🏀Thunder v. Lakers: Key takeaways from pregame conference with JJ Reddick

🏀Lakers beat NBA-leading Thunder 126-99

🏀Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes Jordan with 70th straight 20-point game

🏀Thunder’s frontcourt upgrade: Hartenstein & Holmgren make OKC even more dangerous

Full Injury Report:

Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain

Ducas, Alex Out Injury/Illness - Right Quad; Strain

Mitchell, Ajay Out Injury/Illness - Right Great Toe; Surgery

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Williams, Jaylin Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain

---

Los Angeles Lakers

Doncic, Luka Probable Injury/Illness - Right Groin; Strain

Finney-Smith, Dorian Probable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Effusion

Hachimura, Rui Out Injury/Illness - Left Patellar; Tendinopathy

James, Bronny Questionable Injury/Illness - Illness; -

James, LeBron Probable Injury/Illness - Left Groin; Strain

Kleber, Maxi Out Injury/Illness - Right Foot; Surgery Recovery

Reaves, Austin Probable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

Vincent, Gabe Probable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Effusion

---

Last Matchup

Doncic scored 30 points and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder 126-99 on Sunday. Austin Reaves scored 20 points and LeBron James added 19 points and seven assists for the Lakers, who have won four of five.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points and Jalen Williams added 16 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City entered the day two games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the race for the league’s best record with five games to play. Instead of closing in on the top seed and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, the Thunder lost consecutive games for just the second time this season.

The Lakers led 78-56 at halftime after making a franchise record 15 3-pointers in the first half. It was the most points Oklahoma City has given up in any half this season. The Thunder scored fewer than 100 points for the first time since Nov. 15.

Looking Ahead

The Thunder will host the Lakers on Tuesday night at 7:00

Game Info

April 8, 2025, 7:00

Paycom Center, OKC

Watch: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma,

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 14-point favorites via FanDuel