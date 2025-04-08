CarneyFest 25

The River is teaming up with The Church Studio for Carney Fest 2025!

By: News On 6

92.9 The River is teaming up with The Church Studio for Carney Fest 2025! This year, Carney Fest has an exciting new twist. The celebration is split into two parts for more fun and entertainment! The family-friendly outdoor music festival is happening Saturday, May 3rd at The Church Studio with live music, street performers, local vendors, food, drinks & more. Then, the live music continues at the iconic Cain’s Ballroom, featuring local bluegrass legend Johnny Mullenax, followed by Ann Bell and the Tulsa Sound.

92.9 The River's Cliff & Carly are giving you the chance to win tickets to both parts. Tune in to 92.9 The River starting April 21st - April 25th at 8am for your chance to win!





Tickets are on sale now and start at $20.00. VIP packages are available. For more information and to buy tickets now, visit: https://carneyfest.com