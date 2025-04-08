Stephen Nehrenz's Tuesday afternoon forecast

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with the Tuesday afternoon forecast.

Tuesday, April 8th 2025, 12:49 pm

By: Stephen Nehrenz


TULSA, Okla. -

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with the Tuesday afternoon forecast.
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz

Most meteorologists you meet will tell you that they have been fascinated with weather since a young age. Stephen is no exception! Born and raised in Norman in the heart of tornado alley,

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 8th, 2025

April 9th, 2025

April 9th, 2025

April 8th, 2025

Top Headlines

April 9th, 2025

April 9th, 2025

April 9th, 2025

April 9th, 2025