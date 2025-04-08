Snakes you need to be aware of in Oklahoma this spring

Oklahoma Poison Center warns of springtime snake bite risks, urging caution around venomous snakes, scorpions, and toxic plants during the season.

By: David Prock

Spring marks the busiest time of year for the Oklahoma Poison Center, with spikes in exposure to all kinds of venomous or toxic animals and plants.

The Oklahoma Poison Center and the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy are urging everyone to be mindful of seasonal risks like snakes, scorpions, and toxic plants.

“Many people don’t realize we’re not just here for household poisonings,” said Kristie Edelen, Pharm.D., DABAT, managing director of the Oklahoma Poison Center. “We’re also the go-to resource for snake bites, spider bites, scorpion stings, poisonous plants and mushroom ingestions. If it can sting, bite or be accidentally eaten, we can help.”

Snakebites In Oklahoma

According to the Oklahoma Poison Center, their staff helped manage 363 snakebites in 2024 alone.

That breaks down to:

160 copperhead bites 38 rattlesnake bites 12 cottonmouth bites 102 bites from unidentified venomous snakes 34 bites from unknown snakes (venom status undetermined) 15 non-venomous snake bites 2 bites from exotic snakes

Out of 47 snake species in Oklahoma, only seven are venomous. Still, it's reason enough to be mindful when stepping across fallen logs or on scattered leaves.

Consult an expert when in doubt.

Oklahoma's Venomous Snakes:

Copperhead Cottonmouth Prairie Rattlesnake Timber Rattlesnake Western Massasauga Rattlesnake Western Diamond-backed Rattlesnake Western Pygmy Rattlesnake

Poison Center Snake Brochure With Habitats

Outdoor Safety Tips From The Oklahoma Poison Center

The Oklahoma Poison Center has specially trained pharmacists and nurses on staff 24/7. You can contact the Center at 1-800-222-1222.

Snake Safety

Avoid reaching into areas you can’t see. Never attempt to pick up or kill a snake—it may still bite after death. If bitten, stay calm, wash the area with soap and water, and call the Poison Center immediately.

Spider and Scorpion Awareness

Be cautious around garages, woodpiles, and sheds, which can harbor black widow and brown recluse spiders. In Oklahoma, scorpion stings may cause numbness or a metallic taste but are rarely serious.

Plant and Mushroom Dangers

Some common Oklahoma plants, like oleander, foxglove, and pokeweed, are toxic if ingested. Wild mushrooms are especially dangerous, with symptoms that can take hours to appear.



