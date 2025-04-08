Snakes you need to be aware of in Oklahoma this spring

Tuesday, April 8th 2025, 11:55 am
Spring marks the busiest time of year for the Oklahoma Poison Center, with spikes in exposure to all kinds of venomous or toxic animals and plants.
The Oklahoma Poison Center and the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy are urging everyone to be mindful of seasonal risks like snakes, scorpions, and toxic plants.
“Many people don’t realize we’re not just here for household poisonings,” said Kristie Edelen, Pharm.D., DABAT, managing director of the Oklahoma Poison Center. “We’re also the go-to resource for snake bites, spider bites, scorpion stings, poisonous plants and mushroom ingestions. If it can sting, bite or be accidentally eaten, we can help.”
According to the Oklahoma Poison Center, their staff helped manage 363 snakebites in 2024 alone.
That breaks down to:
Out of 47 snake species in Oklahoma, only seven are venomous. Still, it's reason enough to be mindful when stepping across fallen logs or on scattered leaves.
Consult an expert when in doubt.
Oklahoma's Venomous Snakes:
Poison Center Snake Brochure With Habitats
The Oklahoma Poison Center has specially trained pharmacists and nurses on staff 24/7. You can contact the Center at 1-800-222-1222.
Snake Safety
Spider and Scorpion Awareness
Plant and Mushroom Dangers
