Dr. Stevan Lahr discusses ways to help students manage stress as the school year concludes and summer approaches.

By: David Prock

The end of the school year is rapidly approaching, and while a lot of us look forward to summer break, the end of the school year can be stressful for our students.





Dr. Stevan Lahr from Family and Children Services is here to talk about some of the causes and how we can manage the end-of-year stress.