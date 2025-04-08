White House says 104% tariff on China will take effect Wednesday

The U.S. will impose a 104% tariff on China starting Wednesday, responding to China's 34% fee on American imports, escalating trade tensions between the nations.

By: CBS News

The U.S. will impose a 104% tariff on China beginning at 12:01 a.m. EST Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing Tuesday.

Update To This Story: President Trump announces 90-day pause on some tariffs; Raises tariffs on China to 125%

Starting tomorrow, the White House will begin collecting steep levies on imported goods from China, as President Trump follows through on a threat issued against Beijing on Truth Social Monday.

Mr. Trump on Monday threatened to slap an additional 50% tariff on imports from China after the nation said it would impose a 34% import fee on American products. China's retaliatory move came after Mr. Trump said China would face a 34% tariff on all goods imported to the U.S., a rate tailored specifically to China.

Mr. Trump also said in his Truth Social post that the U.S. would cease all negotiations with China while proceeding with trade talks with other nations.

China's commerce ministry on Tuesday asserted that Beijing would "fight to the end" and take countermeasures against the U.S. if Mr. Trump did not walk back his latest threat.

In the press briefing Tuesday, Leavitt said retaliatory tariffs on roughly 90 countries were designed to open negotiations with the U.S.'s trade partners.

"To countries around the world, bring us your best offers, and he will listen," Leavitt said of Mr. Trump. "Deals will only be made if they benefit American workers."

She added that 70 nations have already approached the White House to begin negotiations and presumably lower their assigned tariff rates in exchange for concessions that Mr. Trump deems beneficial to the U.S.

"On the other hand, countries like China, who have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers are making a mistake," Leavitt said.

She also reiterated Mr. Trump's "firm belief" that the U.S. needs to prioritize the bringing of manufacturing back to the U.S.

"President Trump has a spine of steel and will not break," she said, later adding that "a strong America cannot be solely dependent on foreign countries for our food, medicines and critical minerals."



