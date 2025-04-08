OKC Thunder path to NBA Finals opens with Denver's firing of Malone, Booth

With the Nuggets fading, the Thunder’s title chances may be rising. Jeremie Poplin explains.

By: Jeremie Poplin

For much of the season, the Denver Nuggets were widely viewed as the primary roadblock standing between the Oklahoma City Thunder and a Western Conference championship. Having split the season series, including a 140-127 Denver win in March, the Nuggets possessed the championship pedigree and MVP-level talent to challenge the best team in the West. However, a late-season swoon has dramatically shifted that perception, potentially altering the playoff landscape for OKC.

The Nuggets are entering the postseason on shaky ground, losing four straight and showing significant problems that are more than a late-season slump. Jamal Murray's health remains a significant concern, threatening their offensive chemistry right as the playoffs ramp up. This places an almost insurmountable burden on Nikola Jokic. While Jokic's individual brilliance is undeniable, averaging a staggering 45 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 10.7 assists during a four-game losing streak. The term "One Man Show" has been used to strengthen his MVP case against OKC's SGA, while the team around him comes up short.

Denver's most glaring issue, and the one most relevant to potential playoff opponents like OKC, is a defensive collapse. Since late January, their defensive rating with Jokic on the floor has ballooned to an alarming 120. This vulnerability, combined with an offense increasingly predictable and solely reliant on Jokic scoring, makes them appear far more susceptible than a championship-level team. The reliable perimeter threats and balanced attacks that troubled defenses are largely gone.





Reports of internal friction between coaching and the front office from Kevin O'Connor at Yahoo. The roster construction has puzzled many fans since lifting the trophy in 2023. Denver's inability to effectively replace key championship contributors has left them appearing structurally flawed. While they once seemed the toughest potential matchup for the Thunder, these recent developments – the defensive regression, Murray's uncertainty, and the offensive predictability – suggest the path for OKC in the West might not feature the formidable Denver challenge many anticipated.





Of course, discounting a team led by Nikola Jokic is always risky, but the signs over the last several months indicate this version of the Nuggets lacks the ability to contend. For the Thunder, the potential decline of their perceived biggest rival could be a significant factor as they navigate the challenging Western Conference bracket. Be wary, as the Lakers, Clippers, Houston, and Golden State still present various problems.