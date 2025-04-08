Tulsa Day Center hosts panel on affordable housing and homelessness crisis

The Tulsa Day Center hosted a panel of local experts to discuss affordable housing in Tulsa as it relates to homelessness.

Tuesday, April 8th 2025, 3:26 pm

By: Eden Jones


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Day Center hosted a panel of local experts to discuss affordable housing in Tulsa as it relates to homelessness.

Tulsa Day Center Housing Data:

283 people housed

Last year (2024) the Tulsa Day Center secured housing for 283 people, including 58 vulnerable young adults. 

87% remain

87% of those housed through the Tulsa Day Center are still in their homes after two years. 

Housing in the Future:

13,000 homes behind

Tyler Parette focuses on how to build more homes through his company “Housing Forward.”

He points to a study by "Smart Growth America" about how the housing development landscape is hindered in Tulsa. It shows the city is 13,000 homes short over a ten-year period. To meet the demand, Parette recommends simplifying the development process, removing unnecessary rules and making sure housing is built along with transportation and other infrastructure.

﻿6,000-unit goal

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols has an aggressive housing goal - to build 6,000 units over the next four years. Mayor Nichols also wants to achieve "Functional Zero homelessness" by 2030.

>>>Tulsa Aims for Functional Zero Homelessness: Mayor Nichols Outlines Strategy
Eden Jones
Eden Jones

Eden Jones studied at the University of Central Oklahoma, earning a degree in Professional Media. She considers herself "Texlahoman."  Eden Jones started as a Multimedia Journalist for News On 6 in June 2023.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 8th, 2025

April 9th, 2025

April 8th, 2025

April 8th, 2025

Top Headlines

April 9th, 2025

April 9th, 2025

April 9th, 2025

April 9th, 2025