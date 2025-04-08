Tulsa Day Center hosts panel on affordable housing and homelessness crisis

Tuesday, April 8th 2025, 3:26 pm
The Tulsa Day Center hosted a panel of local experts to discuss affordable housing in Tulsa as it relates to homelessness.
Tulsa Day Center Housing Data:
283 people housed
Last year (2024) the Tulsa Day Center secured housing for 283 people, including 58 vulnerable young adults.
87% remain
87% of those housed through the Tulsa Day Center are still in their homes after two years.
Housing in the Future:
13,000 homes behind
Tyler Parette focuses on how to build more homes through his company “Housing Forward.”
He points to a study by "Smart Growth America" about how the housing development landscape is hindered in Tulsa. It shows the city is 13,000 homes short over a ten-year period. To meet the demand, Parette recommends simplifying the development process, removing unnecessary rules and making sure housing is built along with transportation and other infrastructure.
6,000-unit goal
Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols has an aggressive housing goal - to build 6,000 units over the next four years. Mayor Nichols also wants to achieve "Functional Zero homelessness" by 2030.
