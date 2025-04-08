Federal government revokes 8 student visas at Oklahoma State University

The federal government has revoked visas for eight OSU students; specific reasons remain undisclosed amid ongoing university support efforts.

By: David Prock

The student visas of eight OSU students have been revoked by the federal government, according to an update from a representative for the university.

The university is seeking clarity as to why and the manner by which these student visas were revoked.

OSU released the following statement about the situation. Initially, it was reported by OSU that six students had been impacted, but the International Student Services has confirmed the number to be eight as of 4 p.m.

“Six [Now confirmed eight] OSU student visas have been recently revoked by the federal government. The university is continuing to monitor the situation and is focused on providing appropriate guidance and support to those impacted.”

The names of the students and their home counties have not been released. OSU Associate Director of Media Relations Mack Burke said that due to Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) protections, there is limited information about the students that can be provided at this time.

Two students from Oral Roberts University were potentially affected. Dr. Charles Scott with ORU said that both students received a notification, and the school is monitoring this situation. Scott said they are aware of the situation across the country and are assessing the implications for the students and will remain compliant and support them.

