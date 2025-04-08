Tulsa Police celebrate opening of new hangar and helipad: 'A game-changer for our department'

Chief Larsen and the new facility is "a game-changer for our department." Here's how:

By: Drake Johnson

The Tulsa Police Department celebrated the opening of a new helicopter hangar on Tuesday.

It's at the Tulsa Police Academy near 66th Street North and Highway 75. The department said in a release that it is a big upgrade from the old facility, featuring state-of-the-art air support capabilities that help ensure officer safety and improved response times in the city.

TPD Chief Dennis Larsen said the helicopter unit is an important tool to not only catch suspects but also helps when children or elderly people go missing.

"This new hangar is a game-changer for our department. It boosts our air support capabilities and reinforces our commitment to protecting the Tulsa community," Chief Larsen said. "With improved resources, we can serve our citizens more effectively, respond to emergencies with greater efficiency, and ensure the safety of our officers as they perform their vital duties."

What's new? Here's the breakdown from TPD:

Improve safety for our pilots and ground crews Position the Air Support Unit to expand its mission and adapt to the needs of a growing city Allow our officers to train and deploy faster, with better tools and greater efficiency Give the Tulsa Police Department room to grow.

"This hangar and heliport represent our collective commitment to providing our officers with the resources they need to continue our work to make Tulsa the safest big city in the country," Mayor Monroe Nichols said. "Our officers now have more space to maintain and protect the aircraft that help protect us, ultimately improving our response to high-risk calls, search and rescue missions, and large-scale emergency situations."

The facility was a $5.42 million project made possible by $3.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1 million donation from the Hardesty Family Foundation, a $250,000 donation from the Chapman Foundation, and $670,000 in City capital funding, TPD shared.