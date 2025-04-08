Tulsa flights to Nashville: Southwest officially launches year-round, nonstop service to 'Music City'

Nashville is now on Tulsa International Airport's nonstop flight list, thanks to Southwest Airlines.

Tuesday, April 8th 2025, 5:08 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

You can now fly from Tulsa to Nashville nonstop, any day of the week!

Southwest Airlines and Tulsa International Airport celebrated the first flight on Tuesday (April 8). Those who were on the first flight were welcomed to their gate with a live country music performance from Joleen Brown.

DETAILS OF TULSA FLIGHT TO NASHVILLE

  1. Service begins April 8, 2025,
  2. 1x daily service each way, year-round
  3. 1hr 30min flight
  4. Available for purchase today at Southwest.com.

"It's an easy hour and a half flight, and us just having such strong music cultures, our two cities, it makes perfect sense," said Kim Kuehler with Tulsa International Airport.

Nashville is the 19th city where you can get a direct flight out of Tulsa International Airport.

"We’re excited to see Southwest Airlines continue to invest in Tulsa with the addition of nonstop service to Nashville. This new route strengthens the connection between two incredible music cities, making it easier than ever for travelers to experience all that Tulsa and Nashville have to offer,” said Stephanie Chester, Director of Marketing and Customer Engagement at Tulsa International Airport. “Whether for business or a fun trip, this flight enhances opportunities for tourism, and we are grateful for Southwest’s ongoing commitment to our community."
