'Hey, let’s keep this up': Kenny Gajewski on continuing Bedlam softball in OKC

OSU is ready for Bedlam Wednesday night at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. A win would strengthen the Cowgirls' RPI.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Q: How does it feel to be playing close to home this week?

A: It feels good to be playing somewhat at home on Wednesday. We haven’t had many home games, so I’m excited about that. We finally get a chance to kind of get three in a row here, starting the weekend against Iowa State. We also have a really fun game on Wednesday—fun if you like to compete against the very best. We’re excited about the opportunity and being back home for a conference series. There’s just a lot going on and a lot to get ready for.

Q: Are you looking forward to the turnout and atmosphere on Wednesday?

A: I think we know what it's going to be like. We've played in that atmosphere a lot. Obviously, I have a few players that haven’t, so it'll be new to them. It'll be interesting to see how they handle that kind of stress. But it's a privilege, you know? I’m hopeful that all the preparation we’ve done will pay off. We've already played in some great environments, and while this one will be amplified, it shouldn't shock us. I'm hopeful we can keep this going. I think for Oklahoma State, it's a summit we need and want. Hopefully, both sides will feel like, “Hey, let’s keep this up.”

Q: This is a non-conference game, but also an important RPI matchup, right?

A: Yeah, that’s the main reason I wanted to play. Losing Texas and OU to a different conference really hurt—it took six RPI games away. Arizona brings that back, so that’s good. I want to make sure we have these types of games. That’s why we went to Georgia mid-week, why we went to Arizona State, and why Texas is coming here. Next year, we’ll go there. These games not only prepare us for the end of the season but also represent who we are. I want to put us in a position to host, even though we’re not doing a great job of securing that right now. But that’s okay—this team’s on its own journey.

Q: You mentioned last September that this might be your best team ever. What’s changed since then?

A: I’m not stepping away from that statement. I still believe it. It may not look like the journey I thought we’d be on, but that’s part of it. We just haven’t performed well. The good thing is we still have a lot of games left, and the most important part of our year is ahead. I’ve been here for 10 years—no journey has been easy. We’ve never just walked into OKC; it’s always been a grind.

Q: What are the main issues this season?

A: We haven’t pitched quite as well, and Crandall going down hasn’t helped. But it’s also been an opportunity for others to step up. We just haven’t hit. That’s the bottom line. There’s too much pressure on our team. Our numbers look okay, but I care more about what I see—we’re not hitting the ball hard enough, not walking enough. In fact, I don’t think we’re striking out enough, which tells me we’re being defensive. That puts extra pressure on our pitchers to be perfect, and that’s not a good recipe.

Q: Is there a timeline for Crandall’s return to full form?

A: She’s back. She just needs to earn more innings. That’s the conversation I had with her. I know she wasn’t happy with my answer, but we have a plan. We’ve been good at getting kids to buy in and earn more opportunities. I thought she pitched well against Arizona. We didn’t make a couple of plays behind her, but overall, she was good.

Q: Are players like Crandall and Kutzs getting enough opportunities?

A: I know they need more innings. But I told them, you pitch better when you get them. It’s hard, I know. These games matter. We just need them to stay the course and trust us. I think they do—it’s not a trust issue. I’m trying to remind them it’s still softball. Play like you’re eight years old and enjoy the struggle.

Q: Did you see something different in Crandall's recent outings?

A: Yeah, she was good. Before she got hurt, there weren’t many clean innings. That’s what we’re looking for—clean, one-two-three innings. That’s what we did with Ivy last year: six outs, then nine, then twelve. Against Arizona, we stuck to our plan and pulled her after a tough hitter. That was a win. Even though she was upset, I told her—stack wins. That’s the most important thing.

Q: How did the Wednesday game at Hall of Fame Stadium come together?

A: Honestly, I thought for a while it might not happen. But Jesse and Toby really pushed it through, and Hall of Fame Stadium stepped up. We’re still covering some costs, but that’s okay. I’m thankful to OU for wanting to play. I think it’ll be the most-watched game of the year until the postseason. It’s cool to be part of it.

Q: Have there been talks of extending the Bedlam series beyond this year?

A: Oh yeah, I’ve said I want to do it. It’d be awesome to do a couple of games—one at Hall of Fame, one there, one here. I understand it’s complicated, but from our end, I’d much rather play OU than other teams. Even though these games are tough, they show us exactly where we stand. That’s what I learned from Patty and Tim. Maybe I’m crazy for wanting to play them more, but I learn something every time.

Q: Is there financial potential in continuing this matchup annually?

A: Definitely. In the revenue-share era, this is a big opportunity. Hall of Fame costs money—it’s not cheap to open, clean, and staff that stadium—but the revenue it brings in is huge for both schools. OU’s stadium holds 5,000; ours is much smaller. It’s a great opportunity, and I hope we can keep doing it.

Q: Are you traveling the day of the game?

A: Yeah, both teams are. We’re not staying overnight. We’re hitting at home, then driving over. It's wild to see where softball has gone in this state. I’ve heard about the media coverage and the clicks we’re getting. It’s amazing. I feel lucky and grateful. Patty’s program is the standard, no doubt, but I think we’ve caught up some. I respect them a lot—and that’s why I want to play them.

Q: With Bedlam tomorrow and a big weekend coming, how do you balance it all?

A: Yeah, there’s a big concert happening, and we had to adjust our alumni plans. But we’ll have recruits in this weekend, and the atmosphere will be great. The new deck is massive and beautiful. The weather will be perfect. We’ll be marketing this to recruits. The crowds have been amazing—bleachers are full an hour before games. It’s wild. Iowa State gives us fits. They’re playing well and feeling good. We have to play well, flush Wednesday’s result, and move on quickly.