How robots are changing lung cancer outcomes in Oklahoma

By: Ethan Wright

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 600,000 Americans die from cancer every year. In the state of Oklahoma, lung cancer is the most common type. Today, new robotic surgery systems are helping doctors detect and treat lung cancer earlier — and saving lives in the process.

A Quiet Killer

Lung cancer remains the deadliest form of cancer in the U.S., killing more people each year than breast, prostate, and colon cancers combined. According to Dr. Rachael Pattison, a pulmonology care provider in Oklahoma, that’s largely because it’s often detected too late.

“Lung cancer is very quiet,” Pattison said. “When you have it, you don’t know you have it until behind the scenes it quietly grows.”

Most patients don’t show symptoms until the disease is in stage four, when treatment options are limited and survival rates are low.

But that pattern is starting to change — thanks to new technology.

A Single Procedure, A Faster Answer

At one Oklahoma hospital, a system called the Ion robotic bronchoscopy is helping doctors catch and remove cancer in a single outpatient procedure.

“We call it a single anesthetic procedure,” said Dr. Kelly Nagasawa, a thoracic surgeon. “Someone comes in with a spot or nodule in their lung with no diagnosis, and using the Ion, we can get a biopsy and get a diagnosis.”

In many cases, patients go home the same day, with no major incisions and very little pain.

With earlier detection and minimally invasive tools, doctors say they’re beginning to see a shift in how—and when—lung cancer is diagnosed.

“Our goal in the next five years is to move the majority of diagnoses from stage four to stage one,” Pattison said.

Precision That Saves Lives

The Ion system uses a robotic camera to navigate through a patient’s airways with extreme precision. Once a suspicious nodule is located, doctors can take a biopsy and even begin treatment — all during the same procedure.

“Ten years ago, we didn’t have this option,” Nagasawa said. “We would often sit on things and wait for them to grow. Now we can get to lesions the size of a green pea.”

For surgeons like Nagasawa, who previously had to rely on manually guided tools, the difference is night and day.

“With the robot, I can get to any spot in the lung,” he said. “Once I get there, the camera doesn’t move. The visualization is completely different.”

Who should get screened?

Doctors say many patients who qualify for lung cancer screening don’t even realize it. Screenings are typically covered by insurance and available for people who:

Are between 50 and 80 years old Have a history of heavy smoking Are currently smoking or have quit within the past 15 years Show no symptoms

“If you’ve been a smoker at any point, even decades ago, talk to your doctor,” Pattison said. “The best decision you can make is to get screened and stop smoking. Early detection saves lives.”

For more information on lung screenings and robotic procedures, visit your local thoracic oncology center or ask your primary care provider.