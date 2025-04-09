Drone pilot helps recover lost kayaks after flooding at Camp Egan in Oklahoma

A Good Samaritan is being praised for his quick thinking and generosity after helping a Tahlequah camp find dozens of kayaks swept away during severe flooding over the weekend. Camp Egan and Retreat Center turned to social media for help, and one man quickly stepped up.

By: MaKayla Glenn

As the weather warms up and people begin heading to our local rivers to kayak, Camp Egan found itself in a difficult situation after 30 kayaks were lost in the flooding over the weekend. Camp officials reached out for help on social media, hoping to recover as many kayaks as possible.

Q: What happened to the kayaks at Camp Egan?

A: Camp Egan, which serves children and adults year-round, was hit hard by the flooding. Despite being securely tied and cabled, the rising waters had enough pressure to rip the kayaks loose. Site Director Penn Henthorn explains the devastating impact.

Penn Henthorn – Site Director for Camp Egan:

"They were all cabled up and tied up and secured, but when that water got up high enough, the pressure was enough to rip them loose."

Q: Why is this such a critical time for the camp?

A: According to Henthorn, losing kayaks during this time is especially challenging, as spring and summer are the camp's busiest seasons. The kayaks are essential for outdoor activities, which are a central part of the camp experience.

Penn Henthorn – Site Director for Camp Egan:

"It’s just a fun place to get outside, be with nature, and kind of discover new things."

Q: How did the camp seek help after the flood?

A: After the flood, Camp Egan turned to Facebook to ask for assistance in locating the lost kayaks. They were overwhelmed by the support they received from the community.

Q: Who answered the call for help?

A: One person who quickly stepped up was Jerry Dick, a local business owner who runs a drone photography service. Jerry offered to use his drone to search for the kayaks, bringing a unique solution to the problem.

Jerry Dick – Drone Photographer:

"I thought the easiest way to find them was with the drone. I have an M30T drone, which has 200 times zoom. This allows me to see clearly where the kayaks are and pinpoint their location using GPS coordinates."

Q: How successful was Jerry’s drone search?

A: In just five minutes, Jerry located the first kayak. He backtracked to find even more, ultimately helping to recover 14 kayaks.

Jerry Dick – Drone Photographer:

"After I found the first one, I backtracked, and that’s when I found more of them."

Q: How long has Jerry been in the drone business, and what other services has he provided?

A: Jerry has been in the drone business for about a year and has previously used his drones to help locate lost pets. His experience with aerial search and recovery made him the perfect person to help in this situation.

Q: How did Penn Henthorn feel about Jerry’s help?

A: Henthorn was overjoyed by Jerry's willingness to help. He explained that, while Camp Egan would continue running its programs, losing so many kayaks would have greatly affected the campers, especially since the river activities are such an important part of the experience.

Penn Henthorn – Site Director for Camp Egan:

"We would still run camp, but it would definitely affect all of our campers a great deal because they love getting out there on this Clearwater here."

Q: What’s next for the remaining kayaks?

A: Camp Egan is hopeful that more kayaks will be found, as 16 are still unaccounted for. They continue to ask the community for help in locating them.

If you're in the area and spot any of the missing kayaks, Camp Egan encourages you to reach out. In the meantime, they remain thankful for Jerry's assistance and the support from the community.