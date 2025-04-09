Muskogee highlights: Unveiling the heart of Oklahoma in a new tourism push

Plan your visit to Muskogee with the new 'Meet Me in Muskogee' campaign. Dive into history, music, and culture and boost the local economy with your enriching tourism experience.

By: Jayden Brannon

Q: What is the "Meet Me in Muskogee" campaign all about?

A new campaign, "Meet Me in Muskogee," is being launched by the Muskogee Tourism Authority to help draw visitors to town and highlight what makes it a special destination spot in Oklahoma.

It gives visitors a variety of ideas for places to visit and activities to enjoy while they’re in town. The campaign also shines a spotlight on the city’s history and cultural attractions.

Q: What are some of the key attractions the campaign focuses on?

The campaign lists several attractions that can be found in Muskogee and the surrounding areas. Sites like the USS Batfish, the Castle of Muskogee, and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame are just a few.

There are also events such as the Azalea Festival that is happening during the month of April at Honor Heights Park.

Executive director of the Muskogee Tourism Authority, William Lowe, says whether you’re into history, music, or unique local experiences, there’s something for everyone in Muskogee.

Q: How does this campaign contribute to the local economy?

Lowe says Muskogee attracts about one million visitors a year. He says tourism plays a big role in boosting the local economy by bringing in people who spend money on attractions, restaurants, and hotels.

Lowe says the goal of this campaign is to not only bring in more visitors but to enhance their experience and encourage them to return.

Q: How can visitors plan their trips and learn more about what Muskogee has to offer?

Muskogee Tourism Authority has launched a new website, VisitMuskogee.com, which serves as a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about visiting the city.

From events and attractions to tips for planning your trip, it’s all there.

People can also stop by the Muskogee Tourism Authority office, located next to the historic Roxy Theater, to get more information and personalized recommendations.